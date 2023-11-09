Director Christopher Nolan was in charge of the Dark Knight trilogy, but remains silent regarding Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Christopher Nolan, the genius behind the Dark Knight trilogy (2005, 2008 and 2012), was asked if he had seen The Batman, the production directed by Matt Reeves that premiered in 2022. However , the director opted for the conundrum, responding: “If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anyone would pay attention to in the article.” Instead, Nolan preferred to focus on his latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer (2023).

As for a possible return to the world of franchises and blockbuster movies, Christopher Nolan did not close the door. “I made a remake, I made adaptations of comics and novels, I also wrote original scripts. I’m open to anything. But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I completely own it. I have to make it original for me: the initial seed of an idea can come from somewhere else, but it has to pass through my fingers on a keyboard and come out only through my eyes.” A statement that may be dedicated to those responsible for James Bond.

His legacy in superhero cinema persists.

Although he avoided talking directly about The Batman, Christopher Nolan’s impact on the main character remains undeniable. The dark and realistic tone that he printed in his Batman films carried over to Matt Reeves’ vision.

Now, after the success of Oppenheimer, we will have to wait a little to find out what Christopher Nolan’s next film is. On the one hand, it has been rumored that he could do two James Bond installments with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the protagonists. But if they want it to be a longer saga, the director probably won’t end up giving his version of Agent 007.

There are also possibilities that he will make other types of films. It could be a new science fiction installment like Tenet (2020), Interstellar (2017) or some recreation of a historical event or character like Oppenheimer (2023) or Dunkirk (2017).

Fuente: Variety.