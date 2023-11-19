Christopher Nolan shares some of the things that surprised him most about the reception Oppenheimer had at its theatrical release: “That young people were dressed up.”

Oppenheimer swept theaters, and now it is preparing for its physical premiere and on streaming platforms with Christopher Nolan reflecting on the aspects that struck him most when audiences saw the film for the first time.

In part thanks to the viral phenomenon of Barbenheimer, many more people were encouraged to go to theaters to see Christopher Nolan’s new work, even though they were not the target audience for which the film was directed. This general enthusiasm also caused these people to dress according to the themes of Barbie y Oppenheimer.

“That especially young people, 15 or 16 years old, were dressed up as Oppenheimer going to the cinema to see the movie was not something we had anticipated,” he explained. Christopher Nolansurprised by the reception the film had, far exceeding his best expectations.

This is what surprised Christopher Nolan most about Oppenheimer

Although there was a particular part of the footage that caught his attention: “The film received an ambiguous reaction at the end. People seemed very affected by it.and that began to become evident as soon as we started showing the film for individuals while we were working on the film.”

“So, every time we screened the film for a small number of people, there were very strong reactions at the end.”

“Sometimes people feel very upset, although not necessarily for specific reasons; it’s a more general feeling of, I suppose, despair and nihilism that is inherent to the subject.”

For Christopher Nolan and his team, It was “a big shock” the reaction to Oppenheimer’s ending and the variety of opinions about it, although he is happy that the public has “interpreted and accepted the film in the spirit” that he intended. “It’s a big relief, especially with a topic as sensitive and potentially controversial as this.”