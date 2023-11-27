Nolan is not enough with the box office success that it has been Oppenheimer They have decided to use yet another marketing strategy to also ensure that their physical copies also sell like hotcakes. To this end, he has announced that he has hidden 5 golden tickets in 5 units random ones from his famous movie, so whoever finds one wins a prize. What is it about?

Oppenheimer, one of the great films of 2023

If it weren’t for Barbie, we could say that Oppenheimer is this year’s movie. Well, in fact, more than one will think that the comings and goings of the Mattel doll matter little next to the life of Robert Oppenheimerknown as the father of the atomic bomb and absolute protagonist of Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

With a fantastic casting in which Cillian Murphy is the center of attention – his performance smells, at least, of an Oscar nomination – the film revolves around the figure of this incredible physicist and his work in the famous Manhattan Project, organized by the US government during the Second World War for the development and subsequent use of the most lethal weapon ever created.

Although the film lasts 3 hours – which is said to be too soon – and its themes are rather dense, that has not been an impediment for the general public to come en masse to see it, to the point of having grossed at the box office more than 950 million dollars and become one of the biggest successes in the history of its director – and of cinema in this year 2023.

So much so that we do not doubt that there are also people who are encouraged to get a physical copy as a collection, especially now that we know that in five of them there is a very special gift waiting to find an owner.

What you get if you find a Golden Ticket

The grace of finding you a Golden Ticket in a physical copy of Oppenheimer goes beyond getting a souvenir or special access to content: if you find one of these “magic passes” – now you will understand the reason for these words -, you will be able go to the recording set of the next movie let Christopher Nolan roll.

It’s still a mystery whether the director already has something in his hands or not – we imagine so, even if it’s in its earliest stages -, so there would be plenty of time ahead to redeem the prize, but at least you will be guaranteed access to something as special as the filming of a film directed by Nolan himself – and we have no doubt that it will be, as always, another great blockbuster.

There’s no more details about it (the information is rather scarce right now), but surely in a while we will see more than one proclaiming and celebrating on social networks that they have been one of the winners and then sharing more information about how their prize will be redeemed – or so we hope all.