The Hollywood crisis is hitting American movies and series hard. And Christopher Nolan knows the solution.

Christopher Nolan has explained the crisis in Hollywood. The director of Oppenheimer, one of the most relevant and important filmmakers today, has expressed his opinion on the current crisis suffered by the Hollywood film industry. At a time when franchises dominate the screens, the director defends a balance between established titles and the production of more diverse films.

In his words to The Associated Press, Hollywood has always found a balance between offering what the public knows and wants to see and exploring new cinematic territories.. Christopher Nolan highlighted the importance of franchises to ensure a return of audiences. But he emphasized that the industry should use those revenues to support more original and diverse productions.

Finding balance: the key to modern cinema

Christopher Nolan maintains that The essence of cinema lies in the emotion of discovering something new. Whether it’s an unreleased film or a completely different genre. The filmmaker argues that a healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is built on that duality. On the one hand, satisfy the public’s demands for what is familiar. And, on the other hand, also surprise him with innovation.

Christopher Nolan’s reflections coincide with previous comments by Martin Scorsese, who also advocated for cinematic diversity and resistance to franchise saturation. Scorsese urged filmmakers to challenge themselves, reinvent themselves, and explore new horizons instead of relying solely on the established.

Cordon Press

Both directors, Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese, have set standards in the industry. His words could influence the future direction of filmmaking. Perhaps opening the way to a greater diversity of stories and genres as opposed to the current trend dominated by franchises. Who knows, maybe at some point the highest-grossing movie will once again be something completely original and new. In fact, that is happening precisely this year with Barbie (2023).

Fuente: The Associated Press