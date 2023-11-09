Although Warner tried to counterprogram Oppenheimer with the premiere of Barbie, the director has put aside his publicized dispute that arose in the pandemic.

If you’ve been following movie news for a while, you’ll remember that the coronavirus pandemic sparked an open battle between numerous directors and movie studios hoping to release their movies on streaming or, at the very least, simultaneously in theaters and streaming. One of the most critical voices was that of Christopher Nolan, although he did not even have a film in the making.

The director released Tenet in 2020 during an attempt by cinemas to reactivate screenings amid strict security measures that tried to prevent the virus from spreading. It was in 2021 when Jason Kilarformer CEO of WarnerMediadecided to try hybrid premieres.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Christopher Nolan was very clear in his reaction, when he said that “he went to bed working for the best studio in the world and woke up working for the worst streaming service.”

The simultaneous releases in theaters and HBO Max did not go entirely well, although some films did avoid the catastrophe. Nolan changed scene and brought Oppenheimer to Universal Pictures. When the new study scheduled the movie For July 21, 2023, Warner counterattacked by doing the same with Barbie.

Ironically, Oppenheimer’s attempted box office boycott resulted in a push for Barbenheimer, the duel that led thousands of moviegoers to see both films. The biopic earned $948.8 million worldwide, much more than it would have grossed under normal conditions.

Christopher Nolan would work again with Warner

Despite this lovers’ quarrel, Christopher Nolan has admitted that, if the opportunity arose, he would collaborate with Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio for which he directed films such as Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk or the Dark Knight trilogy. He told it this way in an interview with Variety:

“It’s a thing of the past… Oh yeah, I would absolutely (work with Warner again). Pam, Mike and Zaslav are trying to do great things with that studio, and it’s encouraging to see.”

Christopher Nolan has not yet announced what his next directorial project will be. After Oppenheimer’s tremendous success, the director can safely allow himself to choose his next film — he could also before, but more so now.