Director Christopher Nolan is a faithful defender of traditional cinema and that is why he attacks streaming services like Netflix.

The director behind hits like Oppenheimer and the Dark Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan, sheds light on a crucial part of the recent Hollywood strike, pointing squarely at Netflix as a key player in the equation.

Some time ago, Netflix monopolized the streaming platform market. But Hollywood giants like Warner Bros., Disney and Universal soon decided they wanted a piece of the pie and began pulling their content from the streaming service to launch their own platforms.

But traditional film studios have not achieved the expected success.

A deeper analysis of corporate financials and earnings calls reveals that these new streaming services, including HBO Max and Disney Plus, are facing difficulties and even making losses. According to Christopher Nolan, this transition is one of the main triggers of the Hollywood strike.

In an interview with Variety, he explained: “Part of the craziness with the labor negotiations this summer has been the studios sitting there and saying, Well, we can’t pay you because we don’t have enough money. To which the answer is: Well, you don’t have enough money because you’re not running your business correctly. You are not getting the same amount of money for your product as before. “The shift to streaming has disrupted the entire industry and created problems for everyone.”

Christopher Nolan (cordonpress)

Hollywood studios seem to be experiencing the same concerns that Christopher Nolan raises. It’s becoming more common to see TV shows and movies disappear from studio-owned streaming platforms, only to eventually appear on Netflix.

The controversy over revenue and content distribution in the competitive world of streaming is far from resolved. As studios struggle to stay profitable, the relationship between streaming platforms and major production companies is becoming increasingly strained, making the Hollywood strike just one more example of the turmoil in the entertainment industry.

In this link you can follow the status of the Hollywood strike that seems to be coming to an end.

Do you think Christopher Nolan is right? Has the Netflix model destroyed cinema? Or are people simply changing the way they approach entertainment? Leave us your comments.

Fuente: Variety.