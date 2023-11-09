The director of Oppenheimer accuses the studios of not having known how to manage a resource like streaming and, ultimately, causing the strikes that have collapsed the industry in 2023.

Although it seems that the actors’ strike is coming to an end with the tentative agreement reached by SAG-AFTRA, this 2023 has left us with two work stoppages in the film industry that will be noticeable throughout next year.

One of the points of friction that led to the strikes of scriptwriters and actors are the residual earnings that talents should earn when the films and series they have worked on are a success on streaming platforms. Christopher Nolan, who is not the biggest fan of streaming, believes that it is one of the most relevant reasons that have led to the strikes.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

The Oppenheimer director is a fierce advocate that films They must be released in screening rooms to be enjoyed to the fullest, something that generated a lot of commotion during the pandemic with its dispute with Warner regarding simultaneous releases in theaters and streaming, and that did not even affect Tenet, which arrived earlier.

Now that streaming is causing headaches, price increases that affect consumers and changes in the business model, the director takes the opportunity to send a message.

The problem of streaming, according to Christopher Nolan

During an interview with Variety, the filmmaker points out the inability of studios to generate money through streaming services in the same way they have done with other media, which has meant a significant lack of liquidity that made it impossible to adequately pay actors. and writers.

“Part of the craziness with the labor negotiations this summer has been the studios coming to the table and saying, ‘Well, we can’t pay you because we don’t have enough money.’

To which the answer is ‘Sure, you don’t have enough money because you’re not running your business correctly. You don’t get the same amount of money for your product as before.’ “The shift to streaming has disrupted the entire industry and created problems for everyone.”

Although Christopher Nolan is not the most impartial person on this matter, he is not far off the mark: a film released in theaters generates large amounts of income at the box office – when it works, of course. However, in streaming the income comes from subscriptions, so the profit margins are much lower.

The same happens with series and licenses and advertising. So much so that streaming is receding and they are once again licensing their series to other platforms and several services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video already have advertising-supported plans that bring them more benefits —although it is practically like returning to traditional television, but paying—.

Christopher Nolan has good reason to point to streaming as one of the main causes of friction in Hollywood. It will be necessary to see if the studies are able to find formulas that improve the situation, without the clients having to lighten their wallets.