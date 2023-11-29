The Christian community of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, has announced that this year it will suspend public Christmas celebrations as a gesture of solidarity towards the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, which has been under siege by the Israeli army for almost two months. Religious services will still be held, but the events and parades that usually take place in the city during the Christmas period have been cancelled, and no public decorations will be displayed. It’s a notable decision for Bethlehem, the place where Jesus is believed to have been born and where thousands of Christian pilgrims visit each year.

For the same reasons, Christmas celebrations were also suspended in Jerusalem, another very important city for Christians, and in Jordan, the country that hosts the highest concentration of Palestinian refugees in the world.

Bethlehem is one of the cities where the most Palestinian Christians live, together with Ramallah and Jerusalem. Palestinian Christians are one of the oldest communities within Christianity, and today represent about 2 percent of the total Palestinian population, a small minority. They are largely affiliated with the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem and other Catholic, Orthodox and evangelical churches.

Bethlehem, home to a fairly large Christian community, is one of the most important sacred places in the world for Christians. In the center of the city there is the Basilica of the Nativity, the place where it is traditionally believed that Jesus was born, and a series of other places very relevant to Christian religious culture such as the Milk Grotto (so called due to the belief that some drops of milk from Mary, the mother of Jesus, would have fallen on the floor) or the Church of Santa Caterina.

During the Christmas period, events and parades are organized in Bethlehem, and the city is filled with decorations: the best known are those set up in Piazza Manger, the square in front of the Basilica of the Nativity. In short, the decision to suspend the celebrations is very relevant and symbolic. Religious services will still be held, but in a limited way and with some restrictions.

The announcement was made a few days ago by the local authorities, who said they had canceled the celebrations “in honor of the martyrs and in solidarity with our people in Gaza”, and that they considered it “inappropriate to organize such celebrations while a massacre in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank.” The authorities were referring both to the war in the Gaza Strip and to the episodes of violence against Palestinians carried out by settlers, the Israelis who live in the territories of the West Bank which according to much of the international community belong to the Palestinians.

In Jerusalem, the suspension of Christmas celebrations was announced by the local Christian community, which in mid-November invited Christians in the region to avoid the celebrations, to focus on the spiritual meaning of Christmas and to pray for «the victims of this war and for those who they desperately need it”, defining this period as “full of sadness and pain”.

However, the first Arab Christian community to announce the suspension of Christmas celebrations was that of Jordan: this was announced by the so-called Council of Church Leaders, a body that deals with Christian affairs in the country on behalf of the government, at the beginning of November. Also in this case the celebrations were limited to prayer only and the decision was motivated as a gesture of solidarity towards the Palestinian population in Gaza, denouncing «in the harshest and strongest terms the barbaric acts committed by Israeli aggression, in violation of all international standards”.

Parallel to the announcement on the suspension of Christmas celebrations, the Christian community of Bethlehem and others also called for the cessation of Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, which has been suspended for a week thanks to a truce. In particular, pressure was put on the United States, a country that has great influence on Israel. Among other things, a delegation of Christian Palestinians was welcomed at the White House in Washington on Tuesday and called for a “constant and complete” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.