One more edition of Christmas comes to Guadalajara he next Decemberwith a sensory show that seeks to give its visitors a nostalgic journey to the origin of Christmas.

Throughout five hectares of Ávila Camacho Park and from the next December 8visitors will be able to experience the authentic emotion of the time in four worlds, “each one full of emotions, gastronomy and live music”assures the company in charge of the experience.

World of the Mexican Inn

The first of these worlds is “World of the Mexican Inn”, where a picturesque magical town awaits its visitors to delight them with the best of traditional local cuisine, such as crunchy buñuelos, hot punch, and tamales. In the “Great Inn”each and every visitor will be able to remember this celebration in a show multimedia con video mappingspecial effects and music, so that both pilgrims and locals join in a festival of colors and revive the tradition.

Nordic World

The second of the worlds is the “Nordic World” which invites its attendees to celebrate the Christmas spirit among snowy pines, portals and fantastic characters. “They will be able to enjoy the white Christmas on an incredible Ice Trail and skate under the blue Scandinavian night, in addition to being surprised by the impressive fight of great Vikings,” says Navidalia.

Middle Eastern world

The origin of Christmas will surprise children and adults in the “Middle Eastern World”which offers unique experiences, such as crossing the new and monumental Arches of the Lake, sailing mystical barges, being part of a giant birth, listening to live music in its show, visiting the characteristic Arab market and enjoying its traditional flavors and aromas.

European World

Lastly, the “European World” It stands out among cabins, lights and a majestic 16-meter-high handmade Christmas tree, built with more than 15 thousand strips of recycled wood. “In its resplendent market, you will find a delicious gastronomic offer and the most charming Christmas gifts,” Navidalia said in a statement.

Big Tree Show

Finally, the technology show urged its visitors not to miss the “emotional and special Big Tree Show”where visitors can feel like they are in a magical Christmas story.

“The great celestial spectacle of ‘Songs’ is renewed this year with dazzling surprises, where more than 30 artists intertwine in a magnificent journey through emblematic pieces and carols, all in a stunning setting on water inspired by Notre Dame,” he added.

The Navidalia theme park continues to position the city as a benchmark for innovation in top-level events and diversifying the local tourism offer and the western region of the country.

Tickets to attend Christmas Day in its 2023 edition can now be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.mx.

