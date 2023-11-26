Christmas is approaching, a time to enjoy with your loved ones, family and friends. This holiday is the perfect season to get together, that is why this 2023 we choose a variety of Christmas movies that you can watch with your family.

Having a Christmas movie marathon can be one of the best activities you can choose to enjoy with your family and friends in this season of happiness, love and fun. These are some of the Christmas films that you can find on on the Netflix platform to watch this 2023.

Christmas whit a view

If you like comedy and romance movies, this one is right for you. The story tells about a Chef, head chef at a ski resort, where he will meet Clara. They both feel disgust, but they will realize that they are more similar than they thought. what they imagined

I believe in Santa/ I believe in Santa Claus

Lisa is a girl who hates Christmas, however, she meets Tom, a boy with whom, after dating for 5 wonderful months, she discovers that he is obsessed with the holiday she likes the least. What will happen to Lisa? Christmas and her love can infect her.

White Christmas / White Christmas

White Christmas is a special episode of the successful American series Black Mirror, it is chapter 4 of season 2 of this series. If you don’t like typical Christmas movies, this is the one for you, just remember not to watch it with children, because the harshness of reality is in the filming.

Sit with your blanket and Enjoy this date with a Christmas filming, remember to make popcorn and call your loved ones to accompany you. Don’t waste this season and live with those you love most.

