Starting December 8, Navidalia will transform the Ávila Camacho park, in front of Plaza Patria, into an exceptional experience across five hectares; The authentic excitement of Christmas will be experienced in four fascinating worlds, each with its own aesthetics, gastronomy, live music and more than 35 spectacular attractions in the park. Christmas, a trip down memory lane in a world-class sensory theme park.

Enjoy the colorful World of La Posada Mexicana, where you can delight in the best of typical local cuisine in its Plaza. Admire a picturesque magical town while you enjoy some delicious fritters, accompanied by a hot punch and the smell of tamales. Slide on the Great Slide and enter the Immersive Christmas, evoking beautiful and fun memories.

Be part of the Gran Posada, where all visitors will be able to remember this celebration in a high-impact multimedia show with technology, video mapping, special effects and music; everything synchronized so that both pilgrims and locals join in a festival of colors reliving the history of our tradition.

Let yourself be carried away by the Christmas spirit and cross the imposing Nordic World, where on its journey, Christmas is white and the night is long. Between snowy pines, fantastic characters and portals, be amazed and venture into its interior, while you are surprised by the fight of the great Vikings. Discover the incredible Ice Trail and skate under the blue Scandinavian night.

Feel the origin of Christmas in the world of the Middle East, where you can live an unforgettable experience sailing on mystical barges and cross the new and monumental Arcos del Lago. Take photos in a striking giant nativity scene, listen to live music at its show, tour its characteristic Arab market and enjoy its traditional flavors and aromas.

Among cabins, lights and at the foot of a majestic 16-meter-high handmade Christmas tree, built with more than 15,000 bundles of recycled wood; within the European World. You will be able to explore a resplendent market, Enjoy a delicious gastronomic offer and find the most charming Christmas gifts, while you enjoy the emotional and special Great Tree Show where you can enter a living Christmas story.

The experience is masterfully crowned with Canticorum, a magnificent celestial spectacle, which this year is renewed with dazzling surprises where more than 30 artists, including soloists, orchestra ensembles and choirs, intertwine in a magnificent journey through the pieces and carols most emblematic of history, in their orchestral versions and in their original languages; in a stunning setting on water inspired by Notre Dame, with the highest multimedia technology and special effects. Discover the rest of the attractions with us.

Altea, a proudly Guadalajara company, is responsible for transporting its guests to experience Christmas in a way never seen before; With this innovative proposal, it seeks to revive the true values ​​of the celebrationpositioning itself once again as a reference in the creation of transcendent experiences that impact and inspire, connecting with the emotions of its visitors.

One of the company’s main objectives is to promote and position the city as a benchmark for innovation in top-level events. diversifying the local tourism offer and the western region of the country, the generation of jobs, enhancing the sense of pride and belonging; promoting a new use of public spaces within the framework of respect and responsible management of them, under the rules established in favor of the space and the users.

Christmas 2023… Relive the Christmas inside you starting December 8

Location: Ávila Camacho Park, in front of Plaza Patria Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets at Ticketmaster.com.mx and Parque Box Office Presale starting November 13 On December 11, 18 and 24, Christmas Day will be closed.

PRE-SALE prices:

General Adult +13 years – $610 General Child 4 to 12 years – $310 Comfort Pass Adult +13 years – $1,480 Comfort Pass Child 4 to 12 years – $790

Regular Sale Prices:

General Adult +13 years – $710 General Child 4 to 12 years – $380 Comfort Pass Adult +13 years – $1,560 Comfort Pass Child 4 to 12 years – $850 Limited space and Short season

