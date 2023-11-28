As per tradition, US first lady Jill Biden unveiled the Christmas decorations of the White House, the official residence of the US president in Washington, on Monday. This year’s theme is “Magic, Wonder and Joy” and the decorations are designed to “capture the wonder and pure, unfiltered imagination of childhood” and to encourage adults to be inspired by Christmas. Among other things, a White House made of marzipan and decorations linked to Santa Claus, dancing and traditional sweets, from cookies to typical gingerbread biscuits, were set up in the various rooms.

This year’s displays include 33,892 decorations, including 22,100 bells, 350 candles and 98 Christmas trees. More than 142 thousand lights and over 4 kilometers of ribbons were used to decorate the fir trees and the 72 garlands that adorn the north and south facades of the main building. There is also no shortage of Advent calendars, letterboxes for Santa Claus and the usual reproductions of Commander and Willow, the dog and cat of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill respectively.

The Gingerbread White House, on the other hand, is inspired by the two hundredth anniversary of the release of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”, a famous American Christmas poem published for the first time in 1823 anonymously and then attributed to the poet Clement Clarke Moore. The corridor of the East Wing (the one that was much mocked in the days of Melania Trump, when someone spoke of it as “a forest of blood-red trees” or a set of horror films) is full of decorations reminiscent of the sweets and sweets you eat as children.

Christmas has been celebrated in the White House since 1800, with President John Adams; since then the decorations have been used increasingly to send a political message and tell something about the identity of the presidential family. The first to choose a specific theme was Jackie Kennedy, who in 1961 was inspired by the ballet The Nutcracker.

It is expected that around 100,000 people will visit the White House this year during the holidays. Among the decorations you can see a black cloth placed on a portrait of Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, who died a few days ago at the age of 96.