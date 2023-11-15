SkyShowtime gets ahead of the competition by announcing its premieres for December and January, on dates that coincide with the Christmas period. There are powerful films like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and series like Lawmen: Bass Reeves y Smothered.

The Christmas news arrives at the right time, because SkyShowtime has an offer until November 27, three months for only 3.5 euros each. You have more information in this card:

For the Christmas weeks, SkyShowtime offers three films and two exclusive premiere seriesplus plenty of Christmas content.

Christmas news on SkyShowtime

In the exclusive movies section, one of the most anticipated novelties is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, an entertaining action and science-fiction film about the famous giant robots that transform into vehicles.

The big news in this installment is a completely new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, who join the battle for Earth. Here you can see movie review:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres exclusively on SkyShowtime on December 15.

Another interesting premiere is Asteroid City, the film by Oscar winner Wes Anderson. A romantic comedy-drama about a summer camp focused on space science, where something extraordinary happens. This is the trailer:

The cast is star-studded, with names such as Sophia Lillis, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton and many more. Arrives exclusively on January 23and here you have his review.

The third major film release is Book Club: The Next Chapter. Legends Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen run a book club in Italy. You will be able to see it 12th of January.

In the series section, the most attractive is Lawmen: Bass Reeves, an 8-episode western based on the legendary defender of the law. Reeves (David Oyelowo) was America’s greatest frontier hero, a peacekeeper in post-Reconstruction Indian Territory who captured more than 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without being hurt. He Dec. 18.

Last we have Smotheredan atypical comedy, in which two different worlds collide.

Sammy is an independent young woman who is fed up with dating apps. Tom is a man with a big heart, with an enormous psychological burden. One night, the two meet, sparks fly and they end up singing drunk at karaoke.

Smothered It is a series of six episodes, which you can see on Dec. 18.

It’s a shame that these releases cannot be enjoyed to the fullest on 4K televisions with HDR, since SkyShowtime only broadcasts at 1080p in Spain.

To end, SkyShowtime will also offer plenty of Christmas content, although they are not premieres, and have been available for a long time. Movies like The Grinch, Bad Santa 2, or The Holiday.

These are the SkyShowtime premieres for Christmaswith Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Lawmen: Bass Reeves as big stars.