December is about to arrive and with it it is necessary to think about the big Christmas dinner. The classic is a lasagna, shredded leg, stuffed breast, turkey, loin or even romeritos, however, Sometimes there is not enough time, so asking someone else to cook it becomes an option.

Here we share how the prices are for different dishes which can be ordered from hotels, banquet specialists or restaurants that offer these services.

The idea of ​​sharing an estimate of prices is so that Prepare your quote in advance and do not place orders at the last minute.

Dishes and prices:

Natural baked stuffed turkey, pork loin with nuts and prosciutto, Biscayan-style cod. You can add add-ins like apple salad, turkey stuffing, and cherry and wine gravy. Also: panettone, assorted sweet bread box, special Christmas gelato and more.

Prices in some places range from 750 to 3 thousand pesos, It depends on the main dish you choose and the number of servings you want.

Stuffed turkey, loin in plum sauce and lasagna bolognese.

Prices in some places range from 865 to 1,375 depending on the dish of your choice; Each one serves four people and you can order separate accompaniments such as puree, salad or pasta.

Now, if you are having a dinner with many guests, There are package options in some places for 10, 15, 20 and up to 25 people with prices ranging from 1,650 to 4,125.

