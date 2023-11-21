The 1997 sci-fi hit remains one of Bruce Willis’ greatest films, and it wouldn’t have been the same without Chris Tucker in the mix.

Over the years until he had to retire in 2022, Bruce Willis has starred in a ton of popular films, from straight-up action films like Die Hard or The last boy scout to dramas like The Sixth Sense or films futuristic like The Fifth Element.

The 1997 film directed by Luc Besson turned the actor into Korben Dallas, a New York taxi driver who long left behind his past as a starfighter pilot. But fate made him the hero of the day again when Leelo (Milla Jovovich) fell from the sky to land in his taxi and embark on a fight to restore balance to the universe.

On their trip they would meet the most diverse characters, but none like Ruby Rhodthe unique DJ played by Chris Tucker which gave The Fifth Element a tremendously addictive comedic element that continually contrasted Bruce Willis’ character.

The film’s combination of genres is one of the great successes of The Fifth Element, but it would not have been the same without Chris Tucker and Bruce Willis maintaining an unforgettable chemistry on screen.

Chris Tucker has Bruce Willis in his prayers

In recent statements to People magazine, Chris Tucker recalled his days filming The Fifth Element and expressed his concern for Willis’ health.

“Of course, I have him in my prayers: we had very, very good times. Bruce is a great star and a legendary actor. As soon as he appeared on the set, everything was incredible. I will never forget it. Working with him was a wonderful moment” .

Bruce Willis retired from public life in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a degenerative disorder that affects speech and comprehension. Months later, the diagnosis evolved into frontotemporal dementia, something that keeps the actor’s fans around the world in suspense.

Many still remember the great films of Bruce Willis’ career, so The fifth element cannot be missed in any marathon of the works of the actor.