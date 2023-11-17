The actor has collaborated with both Marvel and DC, but has no interest in returning to superhero films.

Interviews with movie stars are usually full of evasions, diplomatic answers and a lot of theatrics: brief and direct answers are not the norm. But Chris Pine doesn’t have much to say when asked about his interest in returning to superhero movies.

Pine is one of the most sought-after and versatile actors in Hollywood: whether you have him in franchises like Star Trek or Dungeons & Dragons or in independent films like Don’t Worry, Darling.

As for superhero movies, the actor has tried the two main aspects: Marvel y DCand with different work styles.

The most notable is, of course, the DC Extended Universe, where Chris Pine gave life to Steve Trevor in the two Wonder Woman films, accompanying Gal Gadot in the solo adventures of Diana Prince.

Will Chris Pine return to superhero movies?

At Marvel, his work is more discreet, since he gives voice to Peter Parker In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, of course his character has a small disagreement with Kingpin and we don’t see him again.

With the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike over, Chris Pine has been chatting with Comicbook about his new job at the dubbing studio, Disney’s Wish.

At a certain point in the interview, they asked the actor the usual question: Will we see you in superhero movies again?

Chris Pine’s response was brief, direct and forceful: “No“. The actor has had his share of the genre and prefers to explore other horizons in the industry. In the air is the ghostly new installment of Star Trek, which has been in development for so long that it is going to take root. But James T. Kirk is the closest he is, for now, to being a superhero.