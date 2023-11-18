Chris Pine plays the Magnificent King in Wish, the film that celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary set in the Iberian Peninsula.

Disney celebrates its 100 anniversary in style with the premiere of Wish: The Power of Wishes, a feature film that rescues the classic aesthetics of the studio’s first films, such as Snow White o Pinocchiobut that is not limited to having a visual approach with them but also tells us a simple story, without too many grays.

Wish: The Power of Wishes is a story about hope, about following your dreams, about having a pure heart and fighting evil. Ashathe young protagonist of the film played by Ariana DeBoserepresents that good, the most authentic purity and illusion of Disney.

At the other end is the King of RosesMagnificent. A villain like the ones beforewithout a hint of goodness, a real bad guy who doesn’t have much background, who you’re mainly going to hate, and who is played by Chris Pine.

Remembering previous successes of Disneyand other antagonistic characters who have earned the public’s love and hate in equal measure over the last few years. 100 yearsChris Pine reflects on the charisma of his new character in Wish: The power of wishes.

Chris Pine doesn’t think the Magnificent King is on par with Scar and Ursula

“I mean, I don’t know if I’m up to it (of Scar y Ursula), but of course I gave my best,” said the actor of the Magnificent King.

“Credit goes to Ben (Rice) and Julia (Michaels), who wrote incredible music and gave me the opportunity to try it. “I had a lot of fun doing it,” he said. Chris Pine. And finally he added that Magnificent He had “great eyebrows.”

In Wish, Magnificent is a conceited, handsome villain, a man who rules over Rosas taking away their greatest desires from its inhabitants.