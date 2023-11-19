After Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s situation at Marvel was very confusing. However, it seems like he hasn’t said goodbye.

Chris Hemsworth is negotiating his return to Marvel Studios. The actor has plans for new adventures as Thor in the MCU! Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), hinted at the actor’s return to the saga in an upcoming yet unannounced installment of the God of Thunder.

Taika Waititi commented during an interview with Inverse that he has heard rumors about Chris Hemsworth’s return as the God of Thunder in a fifth Thor movie. Although the head of Marvel Studios, which is currently developing a Star Wars movie, did not specify when it would take place. Although Taika Waititi hinted at his possible absence as a director in that film, he did make it clear that he needed a break from the exhausting process of directing these types of films for long periods.

The actor warns that he will not gain as much muscle as before

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth has kept fan excitement alive by suggesting his journey as Thor is not over.. Despite speculation about a possible retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after four solo films and four Avengers films, the Australian star has indicated his willingness to continue playing the Asgardian god. Although he has hinted that perhaps his character won’t be as muscular as we saw in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Yes ok Thor 5 has not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, the statements of Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth have caused growing enthusiasm among fans of the saga, who are eager to see what lies ahead for the God of Thunder in his next solo adventure. Of course, the character needs a new roadmap beyond Taika Waititi and the tone of comedy and/or parody.

Source: Inverse