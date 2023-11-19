Marvel Studios is already preparing the fifth installment of Thor and it is confirmed that Chris Hemsworth is already in talks with Marvel Studios

Director Taika Waiti, after having directed two Thor films for the MCU, announced this week in a recent interview that he will no longer direct a fifth installment with the god of thunder as the protagonist. At the same time, he confirmed that Chris Hemsworth is in talks with Marvel Studios to return to the MCU.

Director Taika Waititi has a very busy schedule. The sports comedy The Worst Team in the World will be released very soon, and he has a lot of projects pending to direct and write, including Tower of Terror, the adaptations of the comic series El Incal by Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius, Klara and the sun, the live-action Akira movie and the television series Interior Chinatown (adapted from the books by Charles Yun) and Time Bandits. He will also be in charge of writing the new Flash Gordon movie, We’re Wolves, or What We Do in the Shadows. As well as the untitled Star Wars movie, which he has already teased will piss off fans of the franchise,

With so much work, it is not surprising that the director declared in a recent interview that he will not direct a Thor 5 for Marvel Studios, claiming that “he needed a break, it is a very exhausting process to work on these films for two and a half years without stopping.” Waititi said while confirming that star Chris Hemsworth and Marvel are in talks to start working on it.

However, despite wanting to focus on other projects, he has not closed the door to returning at some point. “The question is when will I be able to fit that in,” said the director.

Akira will not be a copy of Katsuhiro Otomo’s work

bmw akira motorcycle

The director talked about his most imminent works such as Klara and the Sun, a dystopian science fiction novel about a robot chosen to be the companion of a sickly child. The story is “something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” Waititi said. “And that’s why I want to focus on that. And then I have all this accumulation of other things.”

Of his live-action version of Katsuhiro Otomo’s manga Akira, Waititi emphasizes that his version will be an adaptation of the manga and not a simple rehash of the iconic 1988 film.

“Obviously, I think for the people who loved the movie, I want to make sure they also read the books because there’s a lot more to the books than the movie,” Waititi said. “And some people are very protective of the movie, which is not exactly the same as the books. So we relied a lot on books.”

Chris Hemsworth’s future in the UCM

As for the future of the MCU star, the negotiations would not only include a Thor 5, since we learned that Marvel Studios has even considered the idea of ​​making an Avengers movie, with the original team, which would include the return of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Chris Evans’ Captain America, so Hemsworth should obviously be part of the game. In addition, we also have two more Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, films that could mark the final goodbye for the UCM actor, as they served as a farewell to his other colleagues. Although only time will tell all this. In the meantime, stay tuned for our upcoming news to stay up to date.

