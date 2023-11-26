If someone had asked me which F1 driver would deliver the most remarkable performance of 2023, I probably wouldn’t have said Carlos Sainz. But in Singapore he reminded us not only that he is world class, but also that the range of skills of any F1 driver certainly does not always get the credit it deserves.

Sainz knew, after taking pole in Singapore on Saturday, that even with Verstappen’s Red Bull somewhere in the middle of the field, his Ferrari was far too unkind to the tires to simply pull away from the rest. From the first lap he was busy managing those Pirellis. I can’t imagine how frustrating that must be – having over 1,000 horsepower at your disposal and having to hold yourself back for an entire race not to squeeze out that herd to the last Shetland pony.

Sainz gives a defense lesson in Singapore

Formula 1 masterclasses come in two clear categories. The first is the coordinated attack: the entire team working as one entity to achieve victory. The second is purely about managing the available resources. It is the F1 equivalent of staying behind the ball with eleven men, no more attacking, everything on defense, to get that draw over the line no matter what.

The two could hardly be further apart. But the latter category requires even more skill and tenacity, and as F1 tries to reach a younger audience, and sometimes uses questionable strategies to do so, it is good to be reminded that this is a sport that can also fascinate without a continuous wheel -on-wheel drama.

And so, after some excellent performances in the last few races, the son of El Matador knew from the start that he would be under pressure in each of the 62 rounds. Ferrari tried to use Leclerc as a buffer, with varying degrees of success, and when everything exploded behind him, Carlos simply drove at his own pace.

‘You cannot overtake Singapore’

Many of you will think he could only do this because if you want to overtake at Singapore you probably have to be a second or two per lap faster than the person in front – which is a huge advantage. That is why Carlos knew what he had to do: keep the person behind him in a position who occasionally drove him into a DRS yacht, which would soon receive a sharp warning from his engineer due to increasing engine and brake temperatures.

But then he couldn’t afford even one mistake. There were hundreds of moments in that first stint when even the smallest slip would have cost him first place. Behind him, just about every driver started to look tired and make small mistakes. But not Sainz, who operated at a higher level than the others all day.

Carlos completed 40 laps on that first set of tires. We know that for others they were almost gone after twenty laps, which led to the following situation for the second twenty: a 1,000 hp rocket that is undoubtedly too long and too wide to drive on that circuit, with a grip level that is comparable to that of a damp B-road.

Sainz’s victory is one of the best performances ever

And still he didn’t make a mistake. In fact, this was the point where he realized that he had to keep Norris within his DRS distance to allow him to be the buffer for the two oncoming Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton, who were on much fresher tires. The cleverness it takes to manage all that, and then tell your race engineer that you kept Lando in your DRS on purpose, should remind us all how ingenious a human brain can be.

Most people assumed that Russell would simply chase Sainz, overtake him and win in Singapore. But in the end, that never turned out to be even remotely feasible. From now on, if anyone imagines the best ever performance in F1, this should be on the list.