The actor who gave life to Captain America in the UCM talks about all the Marvel Studios rumors.

Steve Rogers was worthy of Mjolnir during Avengers: Endgame

The last few weeks have been somewhat turbulent for the UCM. After rumors surfaced suggesting the return of some of Marvel Studios’ best-known characters, fans have been wondering if this was a possible scenario. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans y Scarlett Johannson They are actors who played crucial roles in the UCMbut they seem to be quite outside of current plans. Marvel Studios decided to close its stagesgiving their characters an ending that was on par with Avengers: Endgame.

However, sometimes you have to step back and realize that you may have made a possible mistake. The ideas proposed after the end of Phase 4 are not giving the results that were expected and this suggests that the UCM wants to return to its original roots. The actor Chris Evanswho was Captain America for many years, has said that he doesn’t know as much as fans do about whether he will return as Steve Rogers in the UCM. Chris Evans said goodbye to Steve Rogers when the character’s story met its end with Endgame.

New rumors suggest that Marvel Studios is planning an Avengers movie that would reunite the original members, including Chris Evans’ Captain America. The actor said that rumors are very common in a world like this, but there is no truth to them. Chris Evans I would confirm so Marvel Studios has not even contacted him at this moment about a possible return. At the time, Evans also said that he didn’t completely close the door on dressing like that again. Steve Rogers.

You know, I’ve seen all the rumors too, and They are news to me. I think every couple of months, someone says they’re getting Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlet Johansson in a comeback… But no one has told me about that. I deeply love that role. Captain America means a lot to me and I think there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell, of course. But at the same time, I don’t want to spoil a story that ended very well.. I was part of something very special that worked very well.

He UCM He already showed that he was capable of shutting down Chris Evans, continuing the character’s legacy with Anthony Mackie. While it is true that the return of Steve Rogers Chris Evans It would be a surprise, it may not be the best decision.

