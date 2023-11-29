Suara.com – Chow Yun Damanik, a talented young midfielder of Indonesian descent who has received the spotlight from the Swiss national team. Arya Sinulingga, member of the PSSI Executive Committee, expressed the national team’s great interest in this talented player.

Initially, Chow Yun Damanik was expected to be part of the U-17 Indonesian National Team in preparation for the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

This projection involves two players of other descent, Welber Jardim and Amar Brkic, who are expected to strengthen the Indonesian national team.

Diaspora Player Chow Yun Damanik (Instagram/8choww)

However, the administrative process hampered the granting of an Indonesian passport to Chow Yun Damanik, who then canceled his participation.

Even though the Indonesian U-17 Team Coach, Bima Sakti, acknowledged Chow Yun Damanik’s qualities.

In fact, this player managed to score a goal during a training camp in Germany.

“He has quality after seeing the way he plays. His mother and father were waiting for him and watching, hoping he would enter the national team,” said Bima Sakti in an interview on the Gratis Podcast ID YouTube channel on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

It is worth noting that the player’s agent has issued a warning, stating that if Indonesia does not take immediate action, Switzerland is ready to welcome Chow Yun Damanik into their squad.

Bima Sakti praised Chow’s mentality, stating that this player has a mentality comparable to players honed at big clubs in Europe and Latin America, such as Welber and Amar.

With Chow Yun Damanik’s great potential, including recognition from the coach and interest from the Swiss national team, the future of Indonesian international football looks to be even more interesting.