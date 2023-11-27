Tasting the same chocolate bar, combined with specific auditory and visual inputs, influences gustatory perception. This is confirmed by a survey conducted by Vincenzo Russo, full professor of Consumer Psychology and Neuromarketing at Iulm University (Milan) promoted by Vanini, premium brand of Icam, an Italian company that has been producing high quality chocolate for over 75 years, on the occasion of the launch of the new line of Tasting Experience bars.

“Numerous neuroscientific research – states Russo – have demonstrated the effect that different stimuli such as the colors of the products, the lights of a room, the shape of the containers or the background music can have on expectations and perception of the product. These are only ‘apparently’ secondary elements, but capable of acting immediately on the limbic system, i.e. that part of the brain correlated with emotions and which is always activated before any other part, even before the rational part of the cerebral cortex. It is – he adds – the oldest part of the brain which today appears exactly the same as it did in prehistoric man. Neuroscience has demonstrated how the taste of a molecule or a mixture of multiple molecules is built first in the brain. It is precisely starting from this principle that we carried out our experiment and demonstrated how the flavor of the same chocolate can be influenced by external expectations and conditioning that have nothing to do with our taste buds.”

“The participants in the experiment – highlights Russo – were therefore able to perceive the same chocolate differently, just because it was tasted in different conditions which allowed some specific features to be enhanced”. The new line of bars created to surprise with its deliciousness and the originality of its inclusions is composed of 4 variations of chocolate combined with a selection of unique and unexpected inclusions, designed to enhance the deliciousness of the chocolate with which they are combined and to surprise with their very originality: white chocolate with salted chopped pistachios; caramel chocolate with biscuit crumbs; milk chocolate with caramelized popcorn and salt and dark chocolate with coconut flakes and almonds. On the occasion of the presentation of the new bars to the press, Vanini – continues the note – involved sector and non-sector journalists in a tasting led by Professor Russo.

Specifically, 2 of the 4 bars (milk chocolate and caramelized popcorn and salt and white chocolate with salted chopped pistachios) were tasted with 4 different inputs: high frequency music (typically sweet), low frequency music (perceived as unpleasant), a video of a person biting into some particularly crunchy food with a loud crunching sound and in the total absence of stimuli. The participants reported a series of different reactions, linked to the different sensitivities of the individuals, but which returned feedback that changed based on the different stimuli experienced, which allowed some specificities of the chocolate tasted to be enhanced.

Tasting accompanied by listening to sweet music (high frequency) brought out more of the sweetness and bitterness of the chocolate, together with the overall pleasantness of the bars. The decidedly unpleasant music (low frequency) instead highlighted the crunchiness of the tablets’ inclusions, enhancing the crunchiness in the mouth. Unexpectedly, the video stimulus that recalls crunchiness instead brought out the flavor and liveliness of the flavor. The last tasting was in the absence of stimuli, with eyes closed to appreciate the consistencies and contrasts characteristic of these bars.

The Tasting Experience offer is designed for a consumer who seeks quality and intriguing flavors without giving up the temptation of gluttony. For this purpose, excellent raw materials were selected and mixed to create sensorial contrasts that are new and different each time, but always surprising. “We are really happy with this experiment – concludes Giovanni Agostoni, Global Sales&Marketing Director of Icam Cioccolato – because it is the practical demonstration of what our Research and Development department had imagined in the creation of these bars. See the reactions of the people involved in the experiment and knowing that it was exactly the reaction we wanted to elicit is the greatest satisfaction for us.”