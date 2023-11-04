The changes in the coach made the difference, in the final the Nerazzurri went through and remained leaders



Francesco Sessa

4 November – MILAN

A one-two at the end, led by Cristian Chivu with substitutions from the bench, launches Inter Primavera against Genoa. Luca Di Maggio and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, between the 79th and 82nd minutes, resolved a complicated match and gave the Nerazzurri their seventh victory out of nine games played: the Inter kids are still unbeaten in the league, with the top of the table safe.

the bench

—

It was precisely the changes that gave the Nerazzurri a turning point: Di Maggio replaced Spinaccè and broke the deadlock in the game with a great header from Cocchi’s left-footed cross. Three minutes later Zuberek (who recently replaced Berenbruch) frees himself with a splendid play in the penalty area and gives a pearl to Akinsanmiro (who started as a starter), who in fact just has to complete the job. Three heavy points for Inter, against a Genoa who play on equal terms: very tactical and blocked first half, second half with multiple opportunities and Grifone dangerous several times. Before, in fact, the Nerazzurri’s double slap.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the match

—

In the first 45 minutes there were few opportunities: in the 20th minute Sarr couldn’t find the impact with the ball after a ball – for a change – from Cocchi, in injury time Bornosuzov came close to hitting the goal with his head. The Bulgarian striker from Genoa, born in 2004, is the greatest danger for Inter in the second half: at least three clear chances in the first quarter of an hour of the second half, the best moment for the rossoblù after the good Nerazzurri approach coming out of the changing rooms . Chivu’s boys grow at a distance, thanks also to the changes: also noteworthy is the entry of Owusu, who returns to the pitch after missing six games due to a knee problem. The 2005 class could soon return to all intents and purposes as a weapon for the Nerazzurri, already so full of solutions: fourth goal for Di Maggio in the league, third for Akinsanmiro and Inter – thanks to the substitutions and midfielders – does not stop. Now we’ll meet on Wednesday for the away match against Salzburg, a fundamental match for the Nerazzurri’s progress in the Youth League.

November 4 – 1.18pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED