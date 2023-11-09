“Artificial intelligence is radically changing the processes and approach to work even in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, where the opportunities it offers are truly many. If I think about the world of the pharmaceutical industry, I believe that we all have very important opportunities. And when I say very important, I am obviously referring to the ability of AI to bring more and more molecules into clinical trials and more and more candidates to then be molecules that can be successfully brought to the market”. So Federico Chinni told Adnkronos Salute , CEO of UCB Italia, on the occasion of the “Artificial Intelligence, Risks and Opportunities” event organized today by Adnkronos at the Palazzo dell’Informazione.

“Today the pharmaceutical industry is the sector that invests the most in research and development, around 1,600 billion, for example, in the five-year period 2021-26. However – Chinni underlines – we do not have a linearity between the investments and all the molecules which can then actually be successfully brought to the market. Here, precisely in this area, artificial intelligence can lend a great hand, because thanks to its computational capacity it will really be able to help reduce the times of preclinical selection of molecules by calculating, and therefore identifying, even those that will have the highest percentage of success compared to then to the trials with which their effectiveness and above all their degree of safety will have to be verified”.

During the round table “Artificial intelligence in healthcare: why AI in the healthcare sector is the future” moderated by the deputy director of Adnkronos Fabio Insenga, Chinni focused on digital therapies. “A novelty in the world of pharmacological treatment – ​​highlights the UCB Italia CEO – because in reality they are comparable in all respects to a drug, because like a drug they can have benefits with respect to specific treatment outcomes. But, unlike a drug, they do not have a molecule but software. They can be in various forms, an App rather than a web based application or even a video game, which thanks to the ability to improve certain patient behaviors also manage to guarantee an improvement in specific treatment outcomes”.

“I’ll give you a fact – Chinni continues – one of the very important documents in our field is the one that was published by the World Health Organization regarding the determinants of health, that is, what makes us feel good or what affects our health. So, around 20% of these determinants are made up of the treatments, drugs and therapies we take, diagnostic tests we carry out, while 20-30% are instead linked to our behaviors (lifestyle, diet, positive thinking and no smoking). All these things can have a very important impact on treatment outcomes. So digital therapies have an impact on these specific determinants.”

Artificial intelligence “is able to work and produce its positive effects when it can count on a very important amount of data from a quantitative point of view, but also from a qualitative point of view. I believe – he concludes – that our country has before itself today, also thanks to the resources made available by the Pnrr, an extraordinarily important opportunity, which is that, for example, of the electronic health record, and that is the possibility for all citizens to have a document in which we can insert and store our data. Here, only from this ability and above all from making the data intra-operable, that is, manageable through different platforms, will we be able to truly fully exploit all the potential of artificial intelligence”.