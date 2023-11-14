loading…

Homelessness is one of the main problems in the city of San Francisco, USA. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to San Francisco, according to observers, has forced the Democratic Party-led regional government to clean up its territory.

The cleanup includes addressing the city’s notorious homelessness problem.

San Francisco has been labeled the “Mecca of the Homeless” by the United States (US) media. According to a local government report in July, the city had 887 homeless people per 100,000 residents between 2019 and 2022, which is more than 7,200 homeless people among a population of about 815,000.

???????????? Xi Jinping hasn’t even arrived in San Francisco but has already SOLVED California’s homeless problem! ???????????? Patriots love President Xi! pic.twitter.com/1J64egsaHD — Jackson Hinkle ???????? (@jacksonhinklle) November 13, 2023

This figure is the third highest in the US, after Oakland and Los Angeles.

Comments online suggest that without Xi’s presence at this week’s summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders, local officials will remain unemployed.

Some 30,000 visitors are expected to flock to the California city for the week-long international event, which starts on Saturday.

Authorities have implemented strict security measures in areas allocated for the meeting, including the main venue Moscone Convention Center, the Fairmont Hotel hosting delegates, and the beachfront Exploratorium museum.

One of the preparations is the elimination of homeless encampments as well as other indications of their existence.