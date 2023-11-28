There are those who believe that being a streamer and content creator is an easy task. However, the reality is that it is quite a heavy task that, sometimes, even takes the lives of people. According to recent reports, a player from China died after intense and long streaming sessions.

The young man, identified as Li Hao, was a student from Zhengzhou who decided to become a streamer and work with the company Henan Qinyi Culture and Media Co. He was hired to upload several videos a month and meet a certain number of streaming hours, but in the end things went very wrong.

Streamer died of exhaustion in China

Reports reveal that Li Hao had to upload 15 videos a month and complete 240 hours of streaming over 26 days. The young man died, supposedly from exhaustion, after doing live shows of more than 9 hours for 5 consecutive days.

Some of his friends found him unconscious in his house a few days ago, so they took him to a hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after. It is said that the company had recently changed his schedule and put him on the night shift, which apparently impacted the young man’s health.

Local media claim that Henan Qinyi Culture and Media Co. is distancing itself from the case, as its policies clarify that they only charge a commission for the donations that streamers receive. Therefore, it was a simple cooperation with Li Hao, who supposedly had the freedom to choose his schedules and the duration of his streams.

From the company’s perspective, the young man overextended himself, because in addition to working he had to study. The company stressed that it is not responsible for what happened to Li Hao and announced that it will provide compensation to his family of approximately $700 USD. Finally, the company stated that any other issue related to this case will be resolved through legal means.

At LEVEL UP we mourn the passing of Li Hao and hope that the player finds peace in his final rest.

