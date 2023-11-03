loading…

Chinese fighter jets fire flares near Canadian submarine hunting helicopters in the South China Sea (SCS). Photo/Illustration

OTTAWA – A jet tempur China fired a flare in front of a military helicopter You have on South China Sea (LCS) last Sunday. The action drew criticism from Canadian military officers, calling it careless and could have resulted in the plane crashing.

“The risk to the helicopter in this case is the flare moving onto the propeller or engine so this is categorized as unsafe and not standard, unprofessional,” said Major Rob Millen, air officer aboard the Royal Canadian Navy’s frigate HMCS Ottawa, a warship. where the Sikorsky Cyclone helicopter flies as quoted from CNN, Friday (3/11/2023).

Millen revealed that the incident was the second of two encounters that Ottawa helicopters had with Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy J-11 fighter jets in international waters on October 29, where the Chinese fighter jets were as close as 100 feet from the helicopter.

He said that Canada and other countries have witnessed Chinese aircraft approaching the wings of planes on many occasions, but such actions have rarely been taken against helicopters.

The first incident occurred in international waters about 34 miles from the Paracel Island chain in the northern part of the South China Sea. The second also occurred in international waters beyond 23 miles of the Paracels. The warship was operating in international waters 160 kilometers east of Paracel at that time.

Canadian helicopters were searching for a previously detected submarine when the incident occurred, officials aboard the Ottawa said.

Millen said he was piloting a Canadian helicopter earlier in the day, when a Chinese J-11 intercepted it at close range as it was flying straight and at 3,000 feet above the water heading back toward Ottawa, a signal that the helicopter had no hostile intentions.

In a previous meeting, Millen said Chinese warplanes were flying in circles around his helicopter.

“As the intercepting aircraft gets closer, at a certain point it becomes unsafe,” he said.