loading…

China’s leading expert, Huang Renwei, predicted two possibilities for nuclear war. The two possibilities are a Russia-NATO war, and a United States-Iran war. Photo/National Interest

MOSCOW – Leading expert from China, Huang Renwei, has predicted two possibilities nuclear war. The two possibilities are a Russia-NATO war, and a United States (US)-Iran war.

Concerns about the potential for nuclear war have increased amid several global conflicts in recent months.

The war between Israel and Hamas, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific have fueled fears that nuclear weapons could eventually be used in combat, although world leaders have sought to prevent nuclear escalation.

Huang, an influential foreign relations expert in China, made predictions about two scenarios that could lead to nuclear war, to the TASS news agency.

“If there is a war between NATO and Russia or a war between Iran and the US, then it could escalate into a nuclear war or a world war,” he said.

According to Huang, the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars are less likely to lead to the use of nuclear weapons because they are more controlled within regional boundaries.

Furthermore, he said rising tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan are less likely to lead to a nuclear war because he believes China cannot be so reckless as to go to war with Taiwan.

“The conflict in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas look very dangerous, but in fact these conflicts can be controlled within certain limits. “This conflict will not be a war between NATO and Russia or a war between Iran and the United States,” said Huang, as reported by Newsweek, Sunday (19/11/2023).

The Russo-Ukrainian war, which began in February 2022 when Moscow invaded its Eastern European neighbour, has raised fears of an outbreak of nuclear conflict along with the rhetoric of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies.