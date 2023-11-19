loading…

The Australian military blames the Chinese military for the clash between their two warships in Japanese waters. Photo/Australian Ministry of Defence

CANBERRA – Warship China and Australia clashed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) earlier this week. The Beijing ship operated sonar which caused a number of Canberra Navy divers to be injured.

The Australian military accused China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) of “unsafe and unprofessional actions” following the incident.

In a statement, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said his government had voiced “serious concerns” to China over the clash involving the frigate Canberra; HMAS Toowooomba, and PLA-N destroyer Beijing.

“While the diving operation was underway, a PLA-N destroyer operating in the vicinity approached HMAS Toowoomba,” said Marles.

“Despite understanding Toowoomba communications, the Chinese vessels approached from a closer distance. “Soon after that, the ship was detected operating hull-mounted sonar in a way that posed a risk to the safety of Australian divers who were forced out of the water,” continued Marles, as quoted by RT, Sunday (19/11/2023).

The Defense Minister went on to say that an unspecified number of divers “suffered minor injuries”, adding that they likely occurred after being targeted by sonar waves from a Chinese destroyer.

The Australian Navy previously said its ships were taking part in “Operation Argos”, a mission to enforce international sanctions against North Korea.

Beijing has not responded to the accusations, but has previously rejected similar accusations of unsafe behavior by foreign militaries.

Last year, Canberra accused Chinese forces of aiming a powerful laser at one of its spy assets operating in Australia’s north, deeming it a “serious safety incident.”