Suara.com – A number of Chinese cellphones have declared Google applications a ‘security threat’. The device even urges users to delete Google apps.

The Chinese brands that consider Google applications a threat are Huawei, Honor and Vivo. Not only cellphones, devices such as tablets also warn of similar threats.

It was stated that the Google application was detected as malware called TrojanSMS-PA, as quoted from Bleeping Computer, Thursday (9/11/2023).

When a user taps the ‘View Details’ option the device displays the app permissions that Google uses. It is known that the platform can send SMS messages secretly to users’ devices.

“This application was detected to send SMS privately, persuade users to pay with adult content, download/install applications privately, or steal personal information, which may cause property damage and privacy leaks,” the threat explained by the Chinese cellphone.

“We recommend uninstalling it immediately,” the warning continues.

A Google spokesperson also responded that this security threat did not occur in Google Play Protect. Instead, he replied that the device that issued the threat was not Play Protect certified and did not have access to download applications from the Google Play Store.

“We recommend contacting the device manufacturer for more information,” a Google spokesperson advised.

He also explained that the Google Play Store is the only application store that provides an official platform for Android phones.

“All Google applications go through the same rigorous testing as all other applications on Google Play. These tests are designed to ensure that applications are safe, protected and meet Google’s quality standards,” he said.