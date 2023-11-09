“Dear friends, listen to me! That of the railways is a long history, rich in friendship and bearer of hope. Day after day my hometown becomes more and more beautiful and my compatriots more and more proud.” This song, popular in Kenya, is called “Song of Mombasa-Nairobi, the railway built in my hometown”. The Mombasa-Nairobi railway mentioned in the song connects East Africa’s largest port, Mombasa Port and Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. It is approximately 480 kilometers long and is the first railway built in Kenya since its independence. It is a modern railway built using Chinese standards, technology and equipment. This railway has been ranked as one of the 13 most rewarding railway routes in the world and listed as one of the best experiences to have when going to Kenya.

Since its official opening on 31 May 2017, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya has continuously operated safely. The vision of railway development sung in songs has become reality. Over the past six years, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway has promoted Kenya’s economic and social development, improved the lives of the people and promoted the rapid development of transportation throughout East Africa, known as the “Road to Happiness”.

Greeting the rising sun, every morning at 8 o’clock, accompanied by the clear sound of the whistle, the first train departs from Mombasa and Nairobi. People take trains to work, travel and visit relatives and friends… After the Mombasa-Nairobi railway came into operation, the travel time between Mombasa and Nairobi was reduced from 10 hours to over 4 hours, changing the way journey and experience of the Kenyan people.

The legendary speed of the Mombasa-Nairobi railway made freight transport faster. As the largest port in East Africa, the Port of Mombasa has 17 international routes and has trade relations with around 80 ports worldwide. Most goods in and out of East Africa come from here. Nairobi is the economic center of East Africa. The Mombasa-Nairobi railway has become an important transportation line for the economic development of many East African countries. For example, transporting grain took more than 20 hours by train from Mombasa to Nairobi in the past, and transporting it by road required even more time and manpower. Nowadays, cargo ships loaded with grain from Europe, the Americas and other places dock at the port of Mombasa. The platform conveyor belt continuously transports grain to waiting trains on the Mombasa-Nairobi railway. In less than 10 hours, this grain arrives in Nairobi and is then transported with other goods to nearby cities and surrounding towns.

The Mombasa-Nairobi railway passes through nature reserves such as Nairobi National Park and Tsavo National Park. To reduce the impact on the environment, Chinese railway builders have worked with local departments to study wildlife migration routes and create special channels to allow wildlife to cross the railway line. 14 large crossings and 79 wildlife bridges have been set up along the entire Mombasa-Nairobi railway. All bridges have a clear height of over 6.5 meters, making it convenient for large animals such as elephants and giraffes to pass across. China has put into practice this important concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature in building a community with a shared future together with other countries.

Taking a high-speed train from Xishuangbanna, in Yunnan province in China, to Luang Prabang, in Laos, you can see the green farmland from the window; you no longer hear the loud noise the train makes when the wheels pass over the joints, instead, you can enjoy a quiet, comfortable and fast journey. This is the China-Laos railway that passes through mountains and valleys and testifies to the deep friendship between the two peoples who help each other.

The China-Laos Railway, which began operation in December 2021, extends over 1,000 km, connecting Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, with Vientiane. As of August 3, this railway has transported a total of 19 million passengers and 23 million tons of cargo.

“When the train whistles, 10 thousand taels of gold are brought.” Fast trains have narrowed the distance between China and Laos. People along the line have not only experienced the convenience brought by modern rail transport, but have also reaped the practical benefits in the trade and tourism sectors.

As a mountainous country, Laos has limited transportation, mainly based on road, water and air transportation, which severely limits its economic development. With the opening and operation of the China-Laos railway, logistics costs have been reduced by nearly half, the abundant resources of Laos, including non-ferrous metal ores, rubber, wood, coffee, etc., originally hidden in the deep mountains , they can be transported more quickly. More and more Chinese goods are seen in the streets and alleys of Laos, and sales of Laos products are also taking place via the China-Laos railway. LC International Logistics Trade and Warehousing Center, established in 2022 is the largest land port in Luang Prabang; it transported over 80,000 tons of cargo, bringing steel, building materials and raw materials from China to Laos, as well as iron ore and cassava starch from Laos to China.

The China-Laos Railway not only connects China and Laos, but also brings people and goods from more than ten countries and regions, such as Thailand and Myanmar, into a grand development framework. Currently, the number of types of cross-border goods transported by the China-Laos Railway has increased from more than 10 in the initial opening phase to more than 1200. Southeast Asian tropical fruits such as durian and mangosteen are also transported directly to Kunming market through cold chain transportation. China’s fresh flowers, vegetables, textiles and other goods are continuously transported to Southeast Asian countries, effectively achieving trade complementarity.

The opening of the China-Laos Railway not only brings great travel convenience to the people, but also directly promotes the development of tourism. The number of tourists visiting Vientiane, Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang and other tourist cities in Laos has increased significantly. Once upon a time there were hundreds of unexploded bombs left by the United States during the Vietnam War, buried right under the tracks of the China-Laos railroad. During the construction of the railway, approximately 459 unexploded bombs and more than 460 pieces of related debris were removed across 2931 hectares of land. Today, peace and development have become the loudest voices of these times. On the one hand, the China-Laos railway improves the level of transportation efficiency and promotes the economic development of Laos, on the other hand, it injects new vitality into the economic development of southwestern China. It is a “happy road” and a “prosperous road” of China, Laos and also all Southeast Asian countries.

A state-of-the-art silver high-speed train, decorated with a red stripe symbolizing prosperity, slowly leaves Tegalluar station in Bandung, West Java province in Indonesia.

Here is the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway, with a length of 142 kilometers at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour, connecting the Indonesian capital Jakarta in the north and the famous city of Bandung in the south. It is the first high-speed railway in Indonesia and also in the entire Southeast Asia. It is also the first Chinese high-speed rail project that fully implements Chinese rail systems, technologies and industrial components.

It is not easy to internationalize the entire system, all the production factors and the complete industrial supply chain. Geologically, Java is an area with many earthquakes and volcanoes, while Bandung is located in a section of regional subsidence, with abundant rainfall, variable climate and complex geological formations. Under such complex conditions, Chinese builders have used advanced technology and equipment to successfully build 58 bridges and 13 tunnels.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is expected to operate at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour in Indonesia’s particular climatic and terrain conditions, which places new requirements on the train. As the first high-speed train from China to overseas, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway train is based on the advanced and mature technology of the Fuxing train, integrates with the local Indonesian environment and local cultural elements ; Thanks to adaptive improvements, it was able to fully meet the operational needs of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway.

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Rail has reduced travel time between the two places from 3 hours to 40 minutes, greatly improving not only local transportation infrastructure, but also bringing new economic development opportunities and creating new job prospects for a greater number of local inhabitants. An ancient Chinese saying goes: “Teaching fishing is better than giving fish.” During the construction work, many local people were hired, including managers and frontline staff. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway has trained a large number of skilled workers in Indonesia, teaching them different skills step by step, truly teaching them to “fish”, and putting the steering wheel of this “happiness train” in the hands of the Indonesian people same. Under the guidance of Chinese technicians, many young locals have embarked on new career paths. China left behind a “technical team that will always be here”. Outside the training buildings jointly organized by China and Indonesia, there is a slogan that says “The future starts here.” To date, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project has provided over 50,000 local jobs in Indonesia. More Indonesian employees will have the opportunity to receive technical training from China and work on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Railway.

The Chinese have always believed in the principle “If you want to get rich, you must first build roads”. As more high-speed railways interconnect, hundreds of millions of people will benefit. The Mecca-Medina high-speed line with a maximum speed of 360 km/h, is not only the first double-track electrified high-speed railway in Saudi Arabia, but also the world’s first high-speed railway crossing the desert; the Hungarian-Serbian railway connecting Budapest, the Hungarian capital, and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, was the first Chinese high-speed railway to enter Europe and was defined by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić as a “gift for future generations” . In Africa, the Ethiopia-Djibouti cross-border railway, the first fully electric railway line built by China abroad, connects the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to the port of Djibouti on the Red Sea to connect the sea with the African state which has always lacked maritime outlet.

From products to technologies, from projects to a series of solutions, China’s railway has injected new momentum into the world through practical actions, making people full of expectations for the future of China’s high-speed rail.