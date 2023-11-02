China’s entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 changed everything. At that time it was already one of the countries with the greatest productive capacity on the planet, but that milestone gave it the opportunity to open your doors wide to the global market. For several decades, the country led by Xi Jinping has served as the true factory of the world thanks to its competitiveness, but the tensions it currently maintains with the alliance led by the US and the global economic situation seem to be about to end its privileged position.

During recent months, the activity of Chinese factories linked to multiple industrial sectors, such as electronics or raw materials processing, among others, has declined. This weakening has been caused by the decline in global demand and the increase in prices as a result of an unfavorable economic situation, so China is not the only country that has been disadvantaged; Japan and South Korea have suffered the same fate.

Last October has been especially fateful for China. Wang Zhe, an economist at the Chinese media group Caixin, who specializes in investigative journalism, says that “many manufacturers are discouraged by the activity in October.” […] The economy I already seemed to have hit rock bottom, but the foundations of the recovery are not solid. “Demand is weak, internal and external uncertainty remains, and expectations are still relatively pessimistic.”

This is the country that is ready to take away China’s leadership

The weakening of China is dragging down other Asian countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Vietnam, because the latter are largely fed by the gigantic Chinese market. Japan is having a particularly bad time. In fact, the activity of its factories contracted in October for the fifth consecutive month, a behavior that reflects its deep dependence on the Chinese market. South Korea is not doing any better. And the activity of its factories has been significantly reduced during the last sixteen months.

The IMF warns that the weakening of China and the real estate crisis can compromise the economy of all of Asia

Factory activity in Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam is also contracting as a result of their dependence on China. This situation has caused the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be forced to speak out to warn that China’s weak recovery and the prolonged real estate crisis have the capacity to compromise the economy of the entire Asian continent. If China falls it will not do it aloneThere is no doubt about that, but the deep dependence of its economy on the activity of its factories has placed it in an extremely delicate position.

India is a separate case. The activity of its factories is growing relentlessly, although in October this growth slowed for the second consecutive month. Be that as it may, this is the Asian country that seems to have the most solid foundations. In fact, it is the one that is running most strongly to replace China as the world’s factory. Apple, Amazon, Google, AMD, Foxconn and Microsoft are some of the large corporations that are already strengthening their infrastructure in India, and in all likelihood many others will follow in their footsteps in the future. It is evident that India is asking for pace and it would not be at all surprising if in a few years it manages to equal, or even surpass, China’s industrial capacity.

