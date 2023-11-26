Chinese banks, another giant in default

“The company does not have sufficient assets to cover short-term debts and the group faced a significant risk of not being able to operate continuously and stably in the long term” were the words addressed to investors to “apologize ” of the Beijing-based Zhongzhi Enterprise Group bank. Zhongzhi is one of the largest banks in China and invests in real estate projects, a giant valued at 2.7 trillion euros and which, in its heyday, controlled a mind-boggling asset management: almost 129 billion euros. It said it faces a deficit of nearly 34 billion euros (260 billion Yuan). The liabilities of the bank, which has not stopped its collapse since last summer, now amount to around 60 billion euros.

Chinese banks, serious management errors for Zhonghzhi

The causes of this collapse were put in black and white on an official document of the group which revealed how “The huge deficit is due to the internal management of the company, which was out of control due to the departure of several senior executives and key personnel. The death in December 2021 of Xie Zhikun, the company’s founder, also had a fundamental bearing on the group’s decision-making process. And then the investment products went into default one after another.” The first alarm bell was the default of the investment subsidiary Zhongrong International Trust. The crash has increased concerns about a domino effect in the already “difficult waters” Chinese real estate sector. It is worth mentioning that China’s real estate sector accounts for about 25% of the entire Chinese economy.

Chinese banks, the hope of an intervention by the Chinese government

A collapse in real estate could have a heavy impact on banks, trusts and insurance companies. The result: possible bankruptcies of several trust companies. Precisely the defaults of giants such as Evergrande and Country Garden have slowed down the growth of the yellow giant’s economy. Evergrande, the most indebted real estate group in the world, has liabilities of 308 billion euros, of which almost 78 billion are for unfinished houses. Country Garden presented debt with interest of 33 billion euros, as well as 77 billion euros of homes awaiting delivery to buyers. Last hope, as claimed by Bloomberg, that the Chinese government can intervene in around fifty companies in difficulty. We will know soon.

Subscribe to the newsletter