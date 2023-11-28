The Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is heading for a listing on Wall Street

The signs of a partial easing of tensions pass, as often happens, through the world of finance. They are no exception relations between the United States and China, which with the recent summit in San Francisco between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping they achieved the objective of restarting the dialogue at the highest levels. While at the lower ones, (re)approach maneuvers are being carried out, despite being aware that the broad trajectory remains unfavorable to a real thaw.

And here comes interesting news from Wall Street. As reported by Reuters, Chinese fashion company Shein has confidentially filed for listing in the United States. If confirmed, it would be a significant development after years of slowdowns on the listings of Chinese companies in the United States. And it would not be a trivial listing, indeed Shein would become one of the most valuable companies founded in China to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have been retained as lead underwriters for the initial public offering (IPO) and Shein could launch its new share sale in 2024. According to sources cited by Reuters, the company (which has its official headquarters in Singapore) has not yet established the size of the operation nor the valuation at the time of ‘IPO. It was recently valued at over $60 billion. The most valuable company founded in China and publicly traded in the United States is the ride-hailing giant Didi Global, which debuted in 2021 at a valuation of $68 billion.

What is Shein

Shein, which has also gained a foothold in Italy in recent years, has effectively coined the concept of fast fashion. Founded in 2008, the company’s stated mission is to make the latest fashion trends accessible to all, and it has certainly succeeded. While Shein was initially a small B2B company, it transitioned to a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model in 2014, which marked the beginning of its rapid growth. In 2020, the company, listed on the stock exchange, was valued at $15 billion.

One of the key factors contributing to Shein’s rise is its ability to quickly bring runway-inspired fashion to consumers at a fraction of the usual cost. The company leverages its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to introduce thousands of new items to its online store every day. This constant influx of new models allows Shein to stay ahead of the curve and cater to the diverse tastes of its global customer base.

Shein relies heavily on data and analytics to understand customer preferences and tailor its product offerings. This approach helps the company remain agile and responsive to changing market trends. And it relies heavily on communication and marketing campaigns on social media dedicated to a young audience such as Instagram and TikTok. However, after the initial success, the company ended up in the eye of the storm for issues such as the environmental sustainability of fast fashion models, the payment of work and labor and the very quality of the products sold.

The value of Shein’s listing on Wall Street would also be political. Indeed, according to Beijing regulations, Chinese companies must receive authorization from the national regulator before proceeding with their offshore offerings. This means that a possible IPO would also have received the green light at a regulatory and political level, after the strong squeeze of recent years that started with the stop to the listing of Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm.

