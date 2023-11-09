China is serious about humanoid robots. A couple of months after boasting that they have the most powerful slim android in the world, now the Chinese government has issued an even more ambitious statement. It is still an advertisement without data or concrete measures, but it serves well to anticipate the intention and vision they have of these robots.

“They are going to be as disruptive as smartphones“, they explain from the Ministry of Industry and Technological Information. In a nine-page document, the Chinese ministry sets out its plan for the coming years, where it defines these humanoid robots as a product as important as computers have been, cell phones or electric cars.

Yes there is a specific piece of information. It’s about a date. According to the Chinese government, for 2025 These humanoid robots will have reached an advanced level and will be mass produced.





This summer we learned about the GR-1, a humanoid robot developed by the empresa china Fourier Intelligence, 55 kg and 1.64 m tall. A humanoid robot capable of working as an assistant for the elderly that is intended to be produced on a large scale, at a rate of several thousand units per year as early as 2024.

According to the state agency Xinhua, while by 2025 China hopes to have two or three large robotics companies, by 2027 they claim that these humanoid robots will be “a important new engine of economic growth“.

China is not the only country to bet on these humanoid robots. From the United States they have several dedicated companies. Agility Robotics aspires to manufacture more than 10,000 robots in its Oregon factory and Tesla continues to work on Optimus, which they hope to sell for about $20,000 in a period of between three and five years, according to Elon Musk.

After the battle with semiconductors, the two great powers begin to show their cards in what may be another of the technological wars of the decade: the creation of humanoid robots to help us with physical tasks.

