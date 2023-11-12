Economia Joe Biden Xi Jinping

China and the new geopolitical balances

The United States has invited all members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), including Russia, to the summit in San Francisco, California between November 11 and 17, entitled “Building a Future of Sustainability and Resilience for everyone” – said Matt Murray, senior APEC official.”.

In this particularly tumultuous historical moment, and of positions aimed at new geopolitical balances, it would seem to be the first time that the United States has given a signal of openness towards Putin’s Russia and the most important countries of Eurasia. On the one hand, it is a strategic act. In the States it has been understood that new superpowers have emerged, with which it is more convenient, at least for the moment, to diplomatically seek a form of cooperation, rather than the tug-of-war. On the other hand, in light of the traditional behavior of the United States, the first major sign of weakness on a global level could appear, since the birth of the United Nations.

Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, at a recent Financial Time event, confirms what was stated earlier, grasping the main facts: “…a long series of retreats from our fundamental values ​​(unipolar liberal globalism, ed.): the admission of Russia to the G8, despite the failure to recognize Ukrainian sovereignty, the failed promise of an intervention in Syria in the event that Assad had used gas as a weapon, Crimea, the withdrawal from Afghanistan” were indications of profound weakness.

Draghi continued, saying: “The lesson that can be drawn from this is that we must never compromise on our fundamental values ​​on which the EU was built…” . Draghi states decisively: “We must fight, each in our own personal sphere but also collectively, to ensure that the denial of our values ​​(those of liberal-capitalist democracies, ed.) does not prevail.”

In the great international chessboard, economics, which has gradually replaced politics for at least two centuries, plays a primary role. The big names of the Earth divide the world into two categories: net creditor countries and net debtor countries, as a starting point for subsequently creating power strategies and moving in the difficult post-modern geopolitical sphere.

A report published by AidData informs us that China is the largest creditor of other countries on Earth, for a total value of 1,300 billion dollars. The 8 main debtor countries have been the same for many years, but the amount of debt is increasing: 63 trillion dollars total, for now. The top 8 major debtors are: United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Netherlands, France, Ireland, Italy and Germany. This data is very important because it is impossible not to take it into account in the strategy and asset of global balances.

If we want to avoid an armed conflict that could take on global connotations, we need to recognize that China is a large and compact nation, with a profound identity connotation, which on a financial level is a creditor of all the other powers. Add, however, that her aspiration to dominate the world is not within her reach, because she is not ready to play that role. The source that declares this is Chinese and authoritative: Prof. Liang Xiaojun, professor at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, claims, already in an article on “East Asia Forum” of 13 September 2016, that China lacks a “great power”, capable of applying for world domination. The communist regime is often closed and detached from the common feeling and the needs of a huge population. Furthermore, the delicate Taiwan issue still remains at stake.

The multipolar logic is not yet truly dominant in China, because the foreign credit policy, mentioned above, it is based exclusively on a “do ut des” relationship of mutual benefits, and, many times, this policy produces enormous and very serious internal opposition. Finally, the ever-increasing web community has become much more nationalist and identitarian, therefore aiming to maintain high tension towards a rigid regime, which risks self-isolation, precisely because of its harshness and its ideological frameworknow considered outdated and to be replaced with greater freedom within the return of a strong nostalgia for the imperial past. All this does not put Xi Jinping in a position to present himself to the rest of the world as a sufficiently reliable leadercredible, capable of guaranteeing stability and trust, prosperity, peace and tranquility.

