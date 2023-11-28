The World Health Organization stated in its report: “The Chinese authorities reported that no unusual or new pathogens or unusual clinical symptoms were detected, including in Beijing and Liaoning, but only the previously mentioned general increase in respiratory diseases due to several pathogens.” well-known,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The World Health Organization expressed concern on Wednesday about the increase in cases of respiratory diseases and pneumonia in China, calling on residents to “take precautionary measures.”

The organization stated in a statement published on the

The UN health organization’s statement came after a significant increase in the number of children suffering from respiratory diseases and pneumonia was recorded in northern China.

The organization added that it recommends that residents in China “follow the necessary measures to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.”

These measures include: “recommended vaccination, staying away from sick people, staying home when sick, getting tests and receiving medical care when needed, wearing masks when necessary, ensuring good ventilation, and washing hands regularly.”