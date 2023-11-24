Reassurance from China on the pneumonia boom in the Asian giant. “Recent respiratory infectious diseases reported by monitoring systems and hospitals across China were caused by known epidemic pathogens,” the National Health Commission said today. Fears raised by the surge in pneumonia among children had prompted the World Health Organization to ask Chinese authorities to provide “detailed epidemiological and clinical information, as well as laboratory results” on the increase in respiratory diseases and reported outbreaks.

Bassetti: “Pneumonia in China no longer a mystery, sigh of relief”

Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, breathes a sigh of relief. On the pneumonia epidemic in children, he tells Adnkronos Salute, “China gave the WHO the data within 24 hours. I must say that this time they were very quick in giving the information. As far as we know, it is not a microorganism new or ‘mysterious’, but which is probably a mycoplasma or a seasonal virus and therefore, if this information is correct, I think we can breathe a sigh of relief. Objectively, this year in China they have lifted all the restrictions and probably it could really be mycoplasma that is transmitted through the air, as other types of microorganisms are transmitted, both bacteria and viruses.”

