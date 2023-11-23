On the mysterious pneumonia that is affecting children in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) has made an official request to Beijing to provide “detailed epidemiological and clinical information, as well as laboratory results” on the increase in respiratory diseases and outbreaks of pneumonia reported in children, after the National Health Commission in Beijing, in a press conference on November 13, reported a boom in cases in the country.

The WHO, therefore, while waiting for further clarity, has recommended following the measures necessary to reduce the risk of contagion, based on vaccinations, distancing from sick people, self-isolation in case of infection, tests and medical treatment as needed. Finally, the use of masks as appropriate, good ventilation of the rooms and regular hand washing.

The WHO, in a note, reports that the Chinese authorities have attributed the increase in cases to the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions and the circulation of pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus, as well as SarS itself -Cov-2. The Chinese authorities also reiterate the need to strengthen surveillance in health facilities and communities, as well as the management capacity of the health system.

Since mid-October, northern China has seen an increase in flu-like illnesses compared to the same period in the previous three years. In the note, the WHO recalls how on November 21, clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China had been reported, including in the media. And it is unclear whether these are associated with the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities or separate events. Yesterday the United Nations health organization therefore requested further epidemiological and clinical information, as well as laboratory results of these clusters reported among children, through the mechanism of the International Health Regulations.

