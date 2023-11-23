China, mysterious pneumonia epidemic among children

A mysterious pneumonia epidemic has broken out in various areas of China, affecting mainly children: the confirmation comes from ProMed, which monitors epidemics underway throughout the world, which has issued a warning in which it speaks of an “undiagnosed pneumonia ”.

“Many are hospitalized. They don’t cough and have no symptoms. They simply have a high fever and many develop lung nodules,” writes the Taiwanese newspaper, FTV News, quoting a Beijing resident.

Already about ten days ago, the Chinese National Health Commission had reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases due to “the abolition of Covid restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens such as influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae (a “common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children), respiratory syncytial virus and the virus that causes Covid.”

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has asked China for information. “WHO has sent an official request to China for detailed information on the increase in respiratory diseases and pneumonia outbreaks reported in children,” the organization said in a statement.

Meanwhile, images showing hospitals crowded with children are increasing on social media. The symptoms, from the little information available, are cold, cough, sore throat and fatigue, but the greatest concern is due to the fact that the disease could worsen and turn into pneumonia.