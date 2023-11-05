When are you going to Climb a mountainthe last thing you expect to find is a 350 meter escalator that takes you almost to the top. Very comfortable, yes, but it destroys the landscape.

This is what happens on Tianyu Mountain in Chun’an County, Zhejiang. The huge open-air escalator has created a lot of controversy.

Tianyu Mountain is not notable for its height, as it barely exceeds 500 meters. But It is an idyllic natural landscape because it is located in a humid area with a lot of vegetation.and the views from the top are spectacular.

Climbing to the top is not too demanding, using the existing trails. But it does take more than an hour to walk, where you have to climb steep passages, according to local media SCMP.

It is a very popular tourist destination, so, to facilitate the climb, The Chinese authorities have decided to build… a 350-meter-long escalator on the side of the mountain. You can see it in this video:

As we can see, the staircase has three viewpoints along the ascent. The walkway emits vaporized water, to cool the atmosphere on hot days.

The automatic staircase has cost 1.4 million euros. Shortens the climb to the top by more than half an hour. Using it costs about 3.5 euros per person.

As expected, the decision has been very controversial. Authorities considered installing a cable car, but say it was more dangerous and offered very little capacity.

Defenders of the escalator that goes up the mountain argue that thanks to them Children and the elderly or sick can climb to the top without effort. Something that, on the other hand, is not true, because it does not reach the top. There are still 3 kilometers of climbing on foot.

But it is true that these people can access any of the three platforms halfway, to contemplate the landscape.

On the other hand, critics claim that the escalator destroys the natural landscape, since it is ugly and huge, and can be seen from anywhere. Plus, it breaks up the satisfaction of climbing to the top by yourself.

Another important argument is that a 350-meter escalator in the middle of the mountain, at the mercy of rain, sand and dust, It has very expensive and complicated maintenance. The controversy is always associated with This automatic staircase from Tianyu Mountain, China.