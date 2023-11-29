The fact that families are choosing more with their wallet than ever is evident from the 2024 edition of the VAB Family Car Election. An annual election in which a professional jury (of which Autofans is a part) and families choose the three best family cars in three categories every year: Cars up to 25,000 euros, cars up to 38,000 euros and EVs up to 52,000 euros. How was the vote this year?

Total 25,000 euros: Dacia Jogger

Last year the Jogger had to miss out on the gold, but this year the Romanian is taking revenge. Not illogical. Its basic price (17,890 euros) seems to have forgotten inflation, the driving behavior is on point and, if desired, Dacia also offers seven seats. In its wake were the Skoda Fabia and the Renault Clio.

Tot 38.000 euro: BAIC X55

The BA watte? Yep, the surprise of the election! Because the completely unknown Chinese crossover was appreciated by the jury and the families. With a price of 31,990 euros, it offers the volume of a Volkswagen Tiguan in a modern design guise. Second place goes to the Skoda Karoq and third place to the Peugeot 408.

Electric: BYD Dolphin

Barely two years on the Belgian market, but already winning twice. Because after the Atto3 won the family car election in the electric category last year, the BYD Dolphin can now take home the gold. Although a lot more compact than the Atto3, it is also a lot cheaper. With a base price of 29,990 euros. Chinese colleague MG4 was narrowly defeated, followed by Smart #1. The latter is now also in, yes, Chinese hands.

The judging consists of three elements. The professional jury counts for 25% of the votes, the families account for half of the votes and the kilometer cost weighs for a quarter of the final verdict.