loading…

China is building new power plants using coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, at a rate that far exceeds any other power plant in the world. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – China has installed as many solar panels and wind turbines as all the world’s countries combined, and is on track to meet its green energy targets six years early.

The country uses renewable energy to meet almost all of its growing electricity needs.

But there is another side to this rapid expansion, which is causing concern in the United States (US) at a critical time for climate diplomacy: China is also building new power plants that use coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, at a rate that far exceeds other power plants in the country. world.

Quoting from The Straits Times, Thursday (9/11/2023), China contributes a third of the world’s energy-related greenhouse gas emissions—more than the combined greenhouse gas emissions in North America, Central America, South America, Europe and Africa. .

John Kerry, US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate change, hosted his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, for talks that began last Friday in the Sunnylands area of ​​Southern California, two people familiar with the meeting said.

Former US president Barack Obama and Chinese leader Xi Jinping started a joint effort for climate action a decade ago at Sunnylands.

“Sunnylands is a symbolic place—it is where the seeds of the US-China climate were first planted,” said Greenpeace East Asia policy advisor Li Shuo.

Two weeks later, climate change is likely to be on the agenda when Biden is scheduled to meet Xi Jinping in San Francisco at a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries. World leaders will also gather in Dubai in early December to attend COP28, the final round of global climate negotiations.

It is no exaggeration to say that the health of the Earth depends on the actions of the US and China. The United States has emitted the most carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the past two centuries, and China is the biggest polluter today.