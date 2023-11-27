When the Covid pandemic devastated the world in 2020, China implemented a series of bizarre measures to contain the virus that were totally rejected by the international community. To counteract this negative image from outside, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched its propaganda machinery, launching campaigns through the media, underlining the effectiveness of the CCP’s leadership in confronting the crisis.

However, it was not only the Government that praised these controversial measures, but also a series of international influencers. A group of non-Chinese citizens residing in China called “the main melody.” An instrument of the Chinese government to promote themes and narratives that promote the communist values ​​of the regime with familiar faces in the Internet world.

The report. In order to promote its own agenda, the Chinese government is recruiting foreign influencers to spread Chinese propaganda on social media. This is what emerges from a report carried out by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). A detailed analysis of the behavior of more than 120 foreign accounts that actively operate on platforms such as Bilibili, Douyin, Xigua and Toutiao and details the Chinese strategy of using Americans or Europeans to amplify their voice.

“Some of these influencers have tens of millions of followers on Chinese social media and have found that appealing to the Chinese public’s sense of nationalism can provide a fast track to gaining popularity, increasing their online presence, and ultimately generating more income,” explain Fergus Ryan and Daria Impiombato, authors of the study.

The strategy. It is based on recruiting and cultivating an army of foreign influencers. To do this, the Government has launched a large production studio to guide the work of these content creators. What is needed? Vloggers, influencers, journalists, any profession that can have an impact on a mass of followers is useful in promoting communist ideology.

How to attract them? The efforts of the Chinese government have no limits in this regard. Especially knowing that it has launched multilingual academic studies for influencers, an incubator and network of young students dedicated to the digital world and who from time to time can upload pro-China material to the network. On the other hand, the PCC has created contests that offer important cash prizes and other incentives for making videos about the regime. Many times after a trip from the Middle Kingdom financed by Beijing.

Because? So that their propaganda sneakily penetrates the main foreign media, both television and social networks: YouTube, Twitch, X (Twitter), Facebook, Douyin… The report suggests that China’s Internet regulations encourage users to actively promote partisan propaganda, and many and many of these have adapted to the rules of the game to prosper.

Some examples. In several videos by the famous American YouTuber Barrett, who has 368,000 followers and resides in the Asian country, there are videos like this one, titled “Xinjiang genocide: the campaign to end CHINA.” It carries messages like this: “The only thing the West hopes to do is destabilize the Xinjiang area to stop the rise of China.” The videos have a casual, homey feel. But on the other side of the chamber there is usually a large apparatus of government organizers.

Another clear example is found in The JaYoe Nation account, with 123,000 followers: “No one in the West could imagine that China would be so successful. And this is the big reason why Western media always attack China,” says the youtuber. in a video titled: “COVID Started in America First?!” Other similar content creators include: Jerry Cowal, Nathan Rich, Teacher Mike, Andy Boreham Katherine Olson.

The problem. As the ASPI report concludes, Beijing’s efforts to control the global narrative through foreign influencers are likely to have a significant impact on the global information landscape, making it increasingly difficult for platforms, governments and users to distinguish between content and propaganda. And, therefore, counteract misinformation and protect the integrity of public discourse.

Image: YouTube (Matt Galat)

