Quantum telecommunications use the principles of quantum mechanics to make it possible to transmit encrypted messages over communications networks that are impossible to breach. Having this technology is crucial for great powerswhich has caused the US, Europe and China to embark on a race to see which of them can develop their own large-scale quantum communications infrastructure first.

For the moment, the United States maintains almost absolute secrecy about a technology to which it is surely dedicating part of its resources. And Europe plans to place its first low-Earth orbit satellite for quantum telecommunications in space in 2024: Eagle-1. As expected, this project is led by the European Space Agency. In any case, China is in the lead in this area. There is no doubt about that.

On June 15, 2020, a team of Chinese researchers published an article in Nature in which they described the procedure they had used to transmit an unbreakable encrypted message between two ground stations separated by 1,120 kilometers. To make it possible, they turned to an essential property of quantum systems: entanglement. This phenomenon has no equivalent in classical physics, and consists of the state of the quantum systems or particles involved, which may be two or more, being the same.

Micius, the cornerstone of China

In this context, the distance at which the encrypted message has been transferred is essential because to develop a global quantum communications network, which is the final objective to which all powers aspire, it is necessary for this technology to work perfectly at long distances. very long. Broadly speaking, the strategy used by Chinese researchers consists of using quantum systems to generate private keys at different points on the planet by sending them entangled photons emitted by Micius, which orbits at about 500 km high.

The entangled photons do not encode the encrypted message; What they contain is the key that allows the message to be deciphered when it has been picked up at its destination.

In reality, the entangled photons that the satellite sends to the ground stations do not encode the encrypted message; What they contain is the key that allows the message to be deciphered when it has been picked up at its destination. In fact, the message can be sent from one point to another using any other communication channel. The heart of this technology lies in the fact that each pair of entangled photons encodes one bit of key information.

Its entanglement guarantees that if one of the photons is altered, for example, because someone has managed to observe it, its physical properties change instantly and the entanglement is broken, so the encrypted message cannot be violated. The biggest limitation that this technology has in practice is that transferring photons over very long distances is not easy, but the Chinese Government has launched a five-year plan that will presumably cost $15 billion to give a definitive boost to their quantum communications.

Furthermore, at the beginning of last June China Telecom, which is the largest telecommunications operator in the country, announced that it is going to invest 434 million dollars in the formation of a working group specialized in quantum communications. Its purpose is to deploy a quantum communications infrastructure throughout the country, which will allow this technology to be taken out of the laboratory and into the real world. However, China Telecom is not the only company that has this plan; China Mobile, which is the largest mobile operator in the country, is going to do the same.

At the moment the US, Europe and the other great powers seem to be very far from following in China’s footsteps in this strategic area, especially if we keep in mind that the country led by Xi Jinping is preparing to implement an Earth orbit quantum telecommunications infrastructure. medium or high. In theory, this project will allow it to cover a much larger surface of the Earth, and, therefore, also send invulnerable encrypted messages over greater distances.

