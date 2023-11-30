American spy agencies are very concerned about the move that China is preparing in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Not everyone defends it; The New York Times says so. The sanctions deployed by the US in recent months, and especially those that came into force on November 16, put China out of reach the most advanced AI chips that NVIDIA has.

As expected, the Chinese Government has not remained unmoved. To stay competitive in science, technology, and military, you need access to the most sophisticated AI hardware available. MetaX, Biren Technology, Moore Threads, Innosilicon, Zhaoxin, Iluvatar CoreX, DenglinAI or Vast AI Tech are some of the Chinese companies that are developing chips for AI, but the Administration led by Xi Jinping has one more asset.

And according to American spies, the UAE company G42 is working closely with some large Chinese technology companies to develop the most powerful AI infrastructure that exists. One of them is Huawei, the firm that most worries the US along with the Chinese semiconductor manufacturer SMIC. The alliance between Chinese companies and G42 responds to the need to eliminate the room for maneuver that the US Administration has had until now.

Cerebras is in the US’s sights

NVIDIA leads the AI ​​GPU market with an approximate 80% market share, but it is by no means the only company that has cutting-edge AI chips in its portfolio. The Californian company Cerebras has, in fact, the processor for this most complex use scenario that exists, the WSE-2 chip. And it brings together no less than 2.6 billion transistors counted on the long numerical scale and 850,000 cores optimized for AI.

G42 is building six AI supercomputers capable of overcoming the exascale barrier

Cerebras delivers these processors to its clients integrated into an AI platform known as CS-2, and precisely one of them is the United Arab Emirates company G42. The latter is building six AI supercomputers capable of overcome the exascale barrier that bring together a large number of CS-2 systems. And according to the CIA, some of these machines will go to large Chinese technology companies. This is the origin of the concern of American spies.

Cerebras is an American company, as we have seen, so it is subject to the regulation imposed by the Administration led by Joe Biden. A priori, this circumstance should be enough for the US Government to prohibit the sale of CS-2 systems to G42, but executing this measure without provoking a conflict with the United Arab Emirates is essentially impossible. And this Arab country needs to strengthen G42’s business because it is one of its main tools to diversify its economy and take it beyond the sphere of influence of oil.

