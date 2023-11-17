China has not only jumped on the artificial intelligence (AI) train; She travels comfortably seated in a first class carriage. This discipline has a strategic role for great powers, and the country led by Xi Jinping is no exception. Some of the sanctions that the US Administration has deployed seek put out of reach the most advanced AI chips, such as the A100 or the H100 from NVIDIA, but China has already taken action on the matter.

Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, made this clear in a statement he made in late May at Computex: “China is devoting massive resources to starting up startups specializing in GPU development. Don’t underestimate them.” This warning was addressed to the US Government in a clear attempt to warn it about the consequences of the sanctions that seek to stop China’s technological development.

It is evident that in the medium term what China is interested in is having its own processors for artificial intelligence applications, and, in particular, for deep learning. This is exactly what Jensen Huang has predicted. And what, as we are about to see, is being orchestrated by Xi Jinping’s government. Even so, in the meantime China is buying through official channels the chips that the US-led alliance allows it to acquire and in parallel markets the CPUs and GPUs that the sanctions seek to put out of its reach.

Sundar Pichai is very clear: China is going to lead in artificial intelligence

At this juncture, there are dozens of Chinese companies that are involved in developing their own hardware for this use scenario. MetaX, Biren Technology, Moore Threads, Innosilicon, Zhaoxin, Iluvatar CoreX, DenglinAI or Vast AI Tech are some of the most important. The interesting thing is that not all of them are following the same path. Moore Threads and Biren Technology are two of the companies that are taking their gaming GPUs as a starting point with the aim of refining them to be competitive when running artificial intelligence processes.

“The scale of the work China is doing in AI is staggering. It’s going to be at the forefront”

China’s economic, scientific and technical muscle is beyond doubt. Those of us who closely follow current events in the technology sector know this, and industry experts know it perfectly. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, the corporation to which Google belongs, is one of them. And he is convinced that “the scale of work What China is doing in the field of AI is amazing […] China is going to be at the forefront of this discipline. It is a fact,” Pichai pointed out.

However, this is not all that this executive has expressed. His vision is very different from the one currently held by the US Government, which has so strained its relationship with China: “In the long term, the only way to consolidate progress is for China and the US to collaborate closely in such an area.” decisive like that of AI. It should be an integral part of the process.” It sounds very reasonable, but given the current situation it seems very unlikely that these two superpowers will walk this path hand in hand. We’ll see. Sundar Pichai is probably right and this is the best option for everyone.

