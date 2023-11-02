They are neither lands in the strict sense nor are they as strange or scarce as their name suggests. What rare earths are is strategic, especially in the current geopolitical map, marked by tensions between Washington and Beijing and its serious consequences in the technology industry. Over the years, China has managed to become the great international reference for key materials for the industry and such strategic processes—especially in the midst of the race towards decarbonization—such as the manufacturing of wind turbines or electric vehicles.

Now China could see its hegemony threatened. And not because of the discovery of a huge deposit in Türkiye or Greenland. No. The key would be in a laboratory at the University of Cambridge. At the moment it is only a possibility. Of course, one with an interesting strategic value.

What have we just achieved? Open a new line of research that, if successful, would offer alternatives to the technology industry. Basically, a group of researchers from the University of Cambridge, hand in hand with colleagues from Austria, have discovered a method that could allow us to manufacture high-performance magnets such as those used in the manufacture of wind turbines and electric cars without using rare earth elements. elements that today often lead to excessive dependence on China. As? Well, thanks to tetrataenite.

Tetrataewhat? Tetrataenite, an iron-nickel alloy with a particular ordered atomic structure. For its formation by natural means, a meteorite must cool slowly over millions of years, an extended period during which the iron and nickel atoms are arranged in a specific stacking sequence within the crystalline structure.

The result is a material with magnetic properties that resemble those of “rare earth” magnets, a label with which we usually refer to a set of 17 chemical elements—thulium, lanthanum, gadolinium, terbium or cerium, among others—very appreciated in the industry to manufacture astronomical instruments, lasers or sensors among a long and invaluable etcetera.

And what have they done in Cambridge? Well, basically investigating a way that allows tetrataenite to be obtained in the laboratory artificially, with reasonable costs, at scale and, of course, without having to wait the millions of years that nature takes to produce it. The key—details the University of Cambridge itself—is something as common as phosphorus.

“Researchers say that phosphorus, present in meteorites, allows iron and nickel atoms to move more quickly, allowing them to form the necessary stacking without waiting millions of years. By mixing iron, nickel and phosphorus in the appropriate quantities, they managed to accelerate the formation of tetrataenite between 11 and 15 orders of magnitude,” notes the university. Its researchers emphasize that during the process “no special treatment was needed.”

Is this the first time it’s been tried? No. It had already been tried before, but resorting to extreme and impractical methods. In the 1960s, scientists actually managed to form tetrataenite artificially, but with a technique that does not fit too well with the requirements of mass production: bombarding iron and nickel alloys with neutrons.

“Since then we have been fascinated with obtaining that ordered structure, but it has always been seen as something that was very far away,” explains Professor Lindsay Greer, from the Department of Materials Sciences and Metallurgical Sciences at Cambridge: “This result represents a change total in the way we think about this material.” Its alternative does not require waiting millions of years for nature to do its work nor a neutron irradiation process.

Rare earths are vital for the transition to #NetZero but they are almost all sourced from China. A new way of making the ‘cosmic magnet’ material found in meteorites could reduce reliance on rare earths – with no space rocks required.@cu_mat https://t.co/rACBQWbv74 — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) October 25, 2022

Why is it so important? Because of its enormous potential. In an industrial and above all strategic key. High-performance magnets are used, among other applications, in wind turbines and electric cars. Today the best ones contain rare earth elements, which gives China a comfortable and influential position of power. As they recognize in Cambridge, the country “has almost a monopoly on world production.” The data certainly points in that direction.

The statistics managed by East Asia Forum indicate that the country chaired by Xi Jinping has managed to gain between 50 and 60% of the mining market share and around 80% of the processing capacity. The United States Geological Survey itself estimates that around 78% of imports of this type of minerals come from China.

Does context matter? It is worth keeping it in mind. If excessive dependencies are never good, in a context of geopolitical tension to which the technology sector is no stranger, they are even more delicate. “Between environmental impacts and dependence on China, there has been an urgent search for alternative materials that do not require rare earths,” says Greer.

Turkey recently claimed to have a large reserve – although its announcement has raised certain misgivings -, part of the sector is looking with interest at Greenland and elements are also extracted in Australia. The objective is in any case, the British institution emphasizes, to look for alternatives that allow us to do without rare earths. And that is where tetrataenite becomes strategic. “It is one of the most promising alternatives,” they emphasize from the University of Cambridge.

And now ? Now, to investigate. Although it was the British institution itself that wanted to publicize the new method and emphasizes its potential to reduce dependence on rare earths, there is still work ahead. Above all to determine the weight it can achieve in the industry and the development of key technology on the path to decarbonization. “While researchers have found a promising method for producing tetrataenite, more work is needed to determine whether it will be suitable for high-performance magnets,” they emphasize from Cambridge.

To achieve this, the team hopes to work hand in hand with the main manufacturers. For now, the research has been reflected in Advance Science and the University of Cambridge and the Austrian Academy of Sciences have already applied for the patent. The Montanuniversität of Leoben, an Austrian reference in the study of mining and materials, has also participated in the process.

