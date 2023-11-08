The global photovoltaic panel industry depends almost entirely on China. The country has started the year with its exports skyrocketing and its hegemony will only increase in the next three years. There is no secret formula: Chinese technology is cheaper and its manufacturing capacity will continue to grow thanks to an investment of 130 billion dollars.

Overwhelming dominance in the supply chain. China will monopolize 80% of the world’s manufacturing capacity for solar components before 2026, according to a projection by the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

After investing more than 130 billion dollars in the industry in 2023, the country will widen the technological gap it maintains with its competitors in Europe, the United States and India, as well as the advantage in component manufacturing costs: silicon wafers, cells photoelectric and photovoltaic modules.

Unmatched panels in price. A solar panel made in China is 50% cheaper than one produced in Europe and 65% cheaper than one from the United States. It does not mean that it is worse: high margins, especially in the production of polysilicon, have allowed the Chinese industry to introduce continuous technological improvements.

Manufacturing capacity of photovoltaic modules from different regions projected until 2026. Image: Wood Mackenzie

The country that manufactures the most and installs the most. The dominance of China’s solar industry is so overwhelming that it will reach one terawatt of capacity in operation by 2024. With current demand for solar energy, this capacity would cover the entire world’s annual solar demand until 2032.

China is also the country that installs the most by far. Installed more solar energy in 2022 than the United States, the Union and India… combined. The largest solar panel megaproject in the world is in China. The largest hydro-photovoltaic plant is in China. China is putting solar panels on literally every roof.

Only one problem: oversupply. If anything can tarnish China’s success in the solar industry, it is the intense oversupply that has led to the cancellation of a number of projects equivalent to 70 GW of capacity. This market saturation is fueled by older, less efficient technologies, such as P-type and M6 cells, whose demand could fall to 17% by 2026.

However, China has a competitive advantage even in this context because it plans to build more than 1,000 GW in N-cell capacity, the next generation technology that will succeed P-type cells. This manufacturing capacity is 17 times greater than that of the rest of the world.

